5 Tools To Protect Your Cyber Security In 2017

Browsing online has always been a dicey proposition where privacy is concerned, but now it's more important than ever to up your security. Russia! The NSA! An impending apocalypse!

You can't control the future, but you can look into these five tools that will protect your online identity and security.

Sometimes you give out that phone number too soon and sometimes you regret it. Here’s how to keep your digits concealed: Hushed Private Phone Line. Make and take calls on a handy second number, and avoid giving the original to a Tinder date who might secretly be working for the NSA. Or is just weird as hell.

Buy now: Get this private phone line for $25, marked down from $145.​

Unless you’re Rain Man, remembering complicated passwords is difficult. And ABC123 ain’t gonna cut it. Sticky Password is an award-winning password management and form-filler solution that not only does the remembering for you, it keeps all your accounts protected and centrally managed across devices.

Buy now: No more passwords for $29.99, or 80% off.

Rule #1 of internet browsing: don't look at porn at work. Rule #2: never do anything online without a VPN. Install Infinity VPN, and it’ll totally encrypt your online activity on up to 10 devices so Putin can’t go all KGB on your data.

Buy now: This is yuge (lol bet you haven't heard that one before) — get it for only $45, reduced from $499.99.

Cybersecurity is a hot field in today’s Brave New World of nefarious election hacks. Just complete this online training, and you’ll earn a (sizable) paycheck working to stop full-blown attacks. And if you end up preserving the integrity of our electoral system in the process? Bonus!

Buy now: Get this Cyber Threat Analysis Bundle for $44 — marked down from $2,000.

It takes a hacker to know a hacker, so learn all their tricks and use them against them. The Complete White Hat Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle will give you the skills to basically be Liam Neeson from 'Taken' except with cyber things.

Buy now: “Security Wizard” has a nice ring to it: get the bundle for $19.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.