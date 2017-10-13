Artist Cleverly Inserts Himself Into His Childhood Photos

You can't be in two places at once and you can't change the past. We all know these things. But you can doctor old photographs to make it look like you're doing both of those things at the same time.

That's what photographer and digital artist Conor Nickerson did. Nickerson, a Montreal-based student originally from Massachusetts, uploaded an album of images titled "Childhood" to Behance this week, and it's caught the internet by storm.

They're all phenomenal, but Nickerson told Digg this is his favorite of the bunch:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/fd656245d5fd4c7284b306c098f168ce_d2ced31db85d448985830da79ef7c584_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;

"It looks like a real moment captured in time. It looks like I just told little me a joke," Nickerson said over email.



The ones that feature extremely '90s clothes are extra fun:

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b8e1ff40988c40ba9711f03e8d5fb876_d2ced31db85d448985830da79ef7c584_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

"I gathered all the old hats and t-shirts that I could find and did my best to put myself into childhood moments which, aside from these photos, remain only a distant memory," Nickerson wrote in the description of the album on Behance, which has amassed over 200,000 views since publication on October 10.



&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8db4c941199148bfb29550bd44a8b22e_d2ced31db85d448985830da79ef7c584_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

Born in 1997, Nickerson only got to truly experience a tiny sliver of the '90s. But this project could fool someone into thinking he was there the whole time, listening to grunge and reading Image comics.



&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/659ce0c471a64806a14756a1b83c7c96_d2ced31db85d448985830da79ef7c584_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

"The result was learning a lot about Photoshop, but also an amusing, strange, and surprisingly introspective collection of photos of myself hanging out with myself," Nickerson wrote on Behance.



&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/92f2f32aac7946a2b479d08d58bb9483_d2ced31db85d448985830da79ef7c584_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;





&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/08526be105f44fbb85ec48f7b91566c0_d2ced31db85d448985830da79ef7c584_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;





&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b03d1b3053204bf094d8ccc86b50ad97_d2ced31db85d448985830da79ef7c584_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;





There's more where that came from. Head on over to Nickerson's website to see the rest of the photos from Childhood as well as some of his other work.







[Via The Daily Dot]