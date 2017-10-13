 Conor Nickerson
BACK TO THE PAST

Artist Cleverly Inserts Himself Into His Childhood Photos

You can't be in two places at once and you can't change the past. We all know these things. But you can doctor old photographs to make it look like you're doing both of those things at the same time.

That's what photographer and digital artist Conor Nickerson did. Nickerson, a Montreal-based student originally from Massachusetts, uploaded an album of images titled "Childhood" to Behance this week, and it's caught the internet by storm.

They're all phenomenal, but Nickerson told Digg this is his favorite of the bunch:

 Conor Nickerson

"It looks like a real moment captured in time. It looks like I just told little me a joke," Nickerson said over email.

The ones that feature extremely '90s clothes are extra fun:

 Conor Nickerson

"I gathered all the old hats and t-shirts that I could find and did my best to put myself into childhood moments which, aside from these photos, remain only a distant memory," Nickerson wrote in the description of the album on Behance, which has amassed over 200,000 views since publication on October 10.

 Conor Nickerson

Born in 1997, Nickerson only got to truly experience a tiny sliver of the '90s. But this project could fool someone into thinking he was there the whole time, listening to grunge and reading Image comics.

 Conor Nickerson

"The result was learning a lot about Photoshop, but also an amusing, strange, and surprisingly introspective collection of photos of myself hanging out with myself," Nickerson wrote on Behance.

 Conor Nickerson


 Conor Nickerson


 Conor Nickerson


There's more where that came from. Head on over to Nickerson's website to see the rest of the photos from Childhood as well as some of his other work.


[Via The Daily Dot]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE HOUSE AT THE END OF THE STRIP MALL

4 diggs topic.com
The most notorious haunted house in Southern California has a uniquely Southern Californian location: ensconced within a Fullerton shopping plaza, behind the 99 Cents Only Store, on a commercial strip dotted with Korean restaurants and the True Love Lutheran Church.

The Best Long Reads

IS THIS THE NEW NORMAL?

10 diggs newyorker.com
The work of a MacArthur-grant-winning psychologist explains how the unthinkable becomes acceptable — and how the change can be reversed.