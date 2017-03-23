Another Extremely Funny Parody Of Chevy's 'Real People' Ads

Chevy's "real people" commercials are very annoying and seemingly part of every single commercial break these days. And they're ripe for parody, as YouTuber Zebra Corner has discovered to hilarious effect. After his first two parody ads went viral, he's back with a third — for that Chevy hatchback door reveal ad — and it might be the best of the bunch:





Is that unmarked car an Audi? Maybe a BMW? No, you idiots, it's clearly a Chevy Malibu:





Our man is *not* impressed with these random awards:





And finally, the parody that started it all, where our friend says what we were all thinking about that dumb emoji ad:





Zebra Corner: Please keep making these parodies until Chevy stops making these terrible ads.



