BUT THERE'S A GOOD SCIENCE REASON FOR IT

This Roiling Mass Of Caterpillars Is Nightmare Fuel

​You're out for a morning walk, you look down and the ground, and you see — what the hell?!

Hundreds of Caterpillars Creating One Large Beast
As it turns out there's a good science reason for all this — the caterpillar monster can move faster than any single caterpillar by itself, thanks to some nifty physics:

Anyone who's been on one of those endless moving walkways at airports knows that if you walk on a moving belt, you'll get to the end faster. And so these caterpillars have essentially built a caterpillar-powered conveyor belt. Unlike a typical conveyor belt, this one never runs out, because the caterpillars keep disassembling and re-assembling it.

This old Smarter Every Day video goes into more detail: 

 


