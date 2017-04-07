Ten Car Gadgets To Get Before Going On A Road Trip

The days are longer, the temps are higher, and you're ready to pull a Kerouac. Whether you own a car, are renting a car, or have befriended someone with the sole purpose of using their car, it's time to get your road trip ish in order. From convenient car mounts to speed trap indicators, we've got what you need to hit the highway. Joie de vivre sold separately.



Sometimes your phone needs a little extra juice. Sometimes you need to smash your car window and cut your seatbelt to escape. Life contains multitudes. Here's a lifesaving tool that does both: the Ztylus Stinger Car Charger Emergency Tool.

Buy now: Convenient at all times - get it for $19.95, reduced from $21.95.

Keep your eyes on the road with this ExoMount Touch Air Vent Car Mount. It clips right to your air vent at eye level, so you can swivel your screen to suit your needs as you navigate through new spaces.

Buy now: Get it for $16.99 - that's reduced from $24.95.





Get a clear view of the road ahead - and your upcoming turns - with the HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display. It produces an image that's 20% bigger than your phone, meaning your gaze won't wander while you drive.

Buy now: See clearly for $49.95.





The last thing you want is a dead car battery when you're in a different state. Or anywhere really. This FIXD Active Car Health Monitor deciphers your engine lights, sends you proactive maintenance reminders, and ultimately saves you thousands on repairs.

Buy now: Healthy car, happy you - get it for $34.99, reduced from $49.

Accidents happen, but you can spare yourself the pain of recollecting every last fact about them. Pick up this High Definition Dash Cam, and give yourself a second set of eyes. It not only picks up the road in 1080p HD video, you can use it to record your most scenic road trips.

Buy now: Press play for $24 - that's 59% off the usual price of $59.99.





Get that new car smell all the time. Pick up this Car Plug-In Air Purifier, and take out the smell of cheese fries and desert dust. It immediately improves your air quality with the built-in ionizer, eliminating odors and allergens.

Buy now: Breathe deep for $19.99 - that's 77% the original price of $89.

With its four charging ports, USB-C capability and a built-in OHC Chip, this Urge Basics 4-Port USB-C Car Charger is the perfect roadside companion. Protect your devices against short-circuiting and overheating, while always operating off a full battery.

Buy now: Get juice on the go for $19.99 - that's half off the original price of $39.99.

The T3 Tactical Auto Rescue Tool is everything you need in an emergency situation: it's a lightweight knife, spring-loaded steel tip, serrated belt cutter and more. Slip it in your glove box, and enjoy your trip knowing you're prepared for whatever comes up next.

Buy now: Always be prepared for $29.99 - that's reduced from $39.99.

Nothing kills the vibe like a speeding ticket. Get the TrapTap Speed Trap Indicator, and be forewarned of speed traps, red light cameras, and school zones by flashing different colors. Don't worry, it's totally legal.

Buy now: Stick it on and avoid that ticket - get it for $149, reduced from $179.

We've all been there. Wandering around a massive parking lot, clicking your beeper, just trying to find where in this special hell you parked your car. Skip that nonsense with the Zus Smart Car Charger & Locator. It keeps tabs on your car's location via low-energy Bluetooth, then supercharges your phone when you (finally) get there.

Buy now: Get this clever homing device for $29.99 - that's 40% off the usual price of $49.99.





