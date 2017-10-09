'LIKE A NUCLEAR BOMB WENT OFF'

Terrifying Videos Of The Massive, Fast-Moving Wildfires In California

At least 14 fires raged in Northern California today, killing at least one person, destroying 1,500 buildings and prompting Governor Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency. The cause of the fires is under investigation, according to the Los Angeles Times, but the combination of strong winds, high temperatures and dry conditions has helped the fires spread with terrifying speed.

Drone footage from Napa Valley show what resembles a river of fire cascading over a ridge.

 

[Jack Preston Hebb]

In this video from Calistoga, fire and smoke seem to fill the entire sky with an ominous red hue.

 

[​Brandi Hitt]

The scenes after the fires have passed through are just as bad. A few small fires still burn in this footage from Santa Rosa. According to the person who shot it, "it looks like a nuclear bomb went off."

 

[Lisa Guerrero]

This video shot at a mobile home park in Santa Rosa shows utter devastation:

 

[Damian Trujillo]

Meanwhile, in Southern California, about 1,000 homes and several schools and parks in Anaheim Hills were threatened by a quick-moving brush fire. Aerial footage shows smoke pouring off of hills near the 91 Freeway:

 

[Los Angeles Times]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CLOTHES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Clothing Made Especially for ‘Not So Tall’ Guys

3 diggs petermanningnyc.com
Clothing from Peter Manning NYC is designed specifically for men who stand 5’8" and under. That means sleeves are the right length, pants don't bunch at the ankles, and outerwear fits properly. No need to take anything to the tailor! Key pieces to match any man's style. Unparalleled quality.
RIGHT NEXT TO YOUR KEYS AND MISSING SOCK

10 diggs newscientist.com
You have probably heard about the hunt for dark matter, a mysterious substance thought to permeate the universe, the effects of which we can see through its gravitational pull. But our models of the universe also say there should be about twice as much ordinary matter out there, compared with what we have observed so far.

Trending Tech Stories