Terrifying Videos Of The Massive, Fast-Moving Wildfires In California

At least 14 fires raged in Northern California today, killing at least one person, destroying 1,500 buildings and prompting Governor Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency. The cause of the fires is under investigation, according to the Los Angeles Times, but the combination of strong winds, high temperatures and dry conditions has helped the fires spread with terrifying speed.

Drone footage from Napa Valley show what resembles a river of fire cascading over a ridge.

In this video from Calistoga, fire and smoke seem to fill the entire sky with an ominous red hue.

#BREAKING: Unbelievable wildfires in NorCal are wiping out homes. Alyssa O'Gorman shot this in Calistoga. Evacuations also in Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/DpOuYITLsM — Brandi Hitt (@ABC7Brandi) October 9, 2017

The scenes after the fires have passed through are just as bad. A few small fires still burn in this footage from Santa Rosa. According to the person who shot it, "it looks like a nuclear bomb went off."

Cleaner video from Scott Erickson‘s phone of the #SantaRosaFire devastation - He told me it looks like a nuclear bomb went off! pic.twitter.com/EeklN0uaj9 — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) October 9, 2017

This video shot at a mobile home park in Santa Rosa shows utter devastation:

Where do you start pic.twitter.com/gyqA61hZSI — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile, in Southern California, about 1,000 homes and several schools and parks in Anaheim Hills were threatened by a quick-moving brush fire. Aerial footage shows smoke pouring off of hills near the 91 Freeway:

1,000 homes threatened, schools evacuated, regional parks closed due to fast-moving brush fire in Anaheim Hills https://t.co/9oTKa6vgtz pic.twitter.com/VdezogPDsm — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 9, 2017

