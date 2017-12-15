These Weird Comics Are Quite Possibly The Best Thing On The Internet

On December 15, 2016, internet cartoonist Branson Reese made a pact to release a new comic every day at midnight, no matter what. One year later, he has done that, which is pretty cool. The only catch is his art is really freaking strange and I mean that in the best way possible.

This is today's comic:

Weird, right? They're all like that. Often much weirder. And just when you finally get the day's bizarre image, characters or punchline out of the forefront of your brain, a new one of these bad boys pops up at 12 AM EST like clockwork.

It's amazing. Over the past year I've caught myself once or twice ready to hit the hay at 11:45 PM or so but staying up an extra 15 minutes just to see the new Branson Reese comic. I know that's insane. I'm okay with it. These comics are really, really good.

Reese — whose work you can find on Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr — has a really unique and engaging style. Sometimes he lets the art speak for itself with as little text as possible.

























The rest of Reese's best comics tend to be the exact opposite: wordy over-explorations of a bizarre character or world. They're great, because as good of an artist as Reese is, he's an even better writer .





























Anyway, you should follow Branson Reese and enjoy his weird art. And if he ever stops posting daily comics, may God (from the Bible) help us.