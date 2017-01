THE ONLY BEE IN OUR BONNET

There are few classics that can't be improved by having thousands of choir kids singing the words in unison. They Might Be Giants' Birdhouse in Your Soul is no exception, as this recording from a choir concert with 6,500 kids in England delightfully proves:

6500 kids singing Birdhouse In Your Soul at Young Voices, Birmingham UK today @YVconcerts @tmbg pic.twitter.com/8BrtmEKAIL — Rich Kibble (@richyjohn) January 30, 2017





[Rich Kibble]