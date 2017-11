When a biology professor at Morehouse College told his students they could produce music videos on any subjects covered in their class for extra credit, we doubt the professor knew what this would actually lead to.

Professor: Make a music video over any subject we’ve covered and I’ll curve your overall grade.

To say this is an earworm would be understating it. What it is is actually a godsend for any students out there who can't tell the difference between DNA and RNA and who are in danger of failing biology. You're welcome for this.

