 LA Times
'CLASSIC PSYCHOPATH...'

This Riveting Podcast About A Newport Beach Homicide Is Your New True Crime Obsession

The first episode of "Dirty John," the Los Angeles Times' new true crime podcast, begins with a prosecutor reading the autopsy report of a homicide victim who died from 13 stab wounds in the summer of 2016. After dangling that information in front of you, reporter Christopher Goffard takes you back to the beginning of the relationship between interior designer Debra Newell and anesthesiologist John Newell. From the start, despite their whirlwind romance, something is not quite right between Debra and John — but you'll have to listen to six gripping episodes full of passion, fraud, drugs and revenge to find out the identity of the stabbing victim.

Goffard, who used to cover crime in Newport Beach for a local newspaper​ and wrote a crime novel called "Snitch Jacket" and last year's PTA crime story "Framed," is uniquely well suited to tell this story. "Dirty John" unfolds like a tightly plotted thriller, with a combination of slow-burn, mood-setting exposition and sudden reveals that will take your breath away, not to mention some well-placed cliffhangers. Once you start listening, you'll have a hard time tearing yourself away from your headphones.

"Dirty John" isn't just a worthy successor to "Serial" in the canon of bingeable true-crime podcasts — it's a longform series, too! If audio isn't your thing, you can read the six-part series, the final part of which was published on Sunday. But your best bet is to read and listen. The written features aren't just transcripts of the podcast episodes — they contain details that you won't get in the audio, and vice versa. They're both examples of masterful storytelling, but they aren't the same.

Here are all six episodes of "Dirty John," which you can also subscribe to on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

 
 
 
 
 
 

[Los Angeles Times]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
RIGHT NEXT TO YOUR KEYS AND MISSING SOCK

7 diggs newscientist.com
You have probably heard about the hunt for dark matter, a mysterious substance thought to permeate the universe, the effects of which we can see through its gravitational pull. But our models of the universe also say there should be about twice as much ordinary matter out there, compared with what we have observed so far.
CLOTHES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Clothing Made Especially for ‘Not So Tall’ Guys

3 diggs petermanningnyc.com
Clothing from Peter Manning NYC is designed specifically for men who stand 5’8" and under. That means sleeves are the right length, pants don't bunch at the ankles, and outerwear fits properly. No need to take anything to the tailor! Key pieces to match any man's style. Unparalleled quality.

Trending Tech Stories

STRUGGLING IN THE U CURVE

0 diggs oprah.com
"Hey," I asked my friend, "do you know anyone having a midlife crisis I could talk to?" The phone was silent for a second. Finally, she said, "I'm trying to think of any woman I know who's not."