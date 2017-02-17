Some Simple And Inexpensive Items That Will Drastically Improve Your Life

We all lead busy and interesting and cool lives, right? In the midst of all the book clubs, new Netflix shows and attempts to navigate a single acceptable Tinder date, it's often easy to forget to take care of the most important person in our lives: Ourselves! Each week we try to provide you with a few items that you really should just stop making excuses about and buy. You won't regret it.

Plus, it's right after the 15th of the month which means... PAYDAY BAYBAY!!! Spend it wisely.

I'm not sure if you've noticed, but sitting at a desk all day can be quite uncomfortable. Some of your coworkers might be using standing desks but honestly...screw that. That's just an excuse to tower over you. You can, however, improve the comfort of your feet and ankles with a footrest. It even helps with fidgeting.

Normally this Bad Larry is $100, but currently it's selling for only $20. How that works we'll never know, but it sure to come in handy when you're traveling, camping or just forgot your charger at the dentist's office. (Trust me, it happens.)





From a comfort perspective, you're not going to top eating on your couch while watching TV. But practically, it can be very....gross. It doesn't matter how clean you *think* you are, because inevitably there will be taco mess in the cushions and spaghetti sauce on the pillows. But not with the couch armrest tray. So clean, such style.

The number one way to be better at cooking is to be prepared. There' s a Cooking Thing I recently learned about called mise en place . Fancy French aside, it means having everything ready to go and lookin' good. It does NOT mean winging it and hoping for the best. Get some tools to organize your kitchen, and you'll see the rewards with easier prep and better food. You'll want:





Just like Giada.

















The main cause of kitchen-related injuries is people trying to chop things directly on a plate . Take care of yourself, please.













Contrary to popular belief, a sharp knife is a safe knife. A sharp knife enables it to do its job properly and easily, without requiring you to apply unnecessary (and dangerous) force or pressure.













Unless you're a dang electrician and hand-placed every piece of wire in your walls, the outlets in your home are not perfect. They're either behind bookshelves, in tough-to-reach spots or one half doesn't work because someone turned a random light switch off. What if I told you that a single outlet could become a surge protector and a phone chargers and even more outlets??? Well buckle your dang seatbelts, because it's real!!! Also you don't need phone charging butts anymore.

Booklights are the weirdest things. Try and clip them onto a paperback and they're flopping all over. Or they're just wiry, small and cast a weird pinpoint of light that's not useful. A thousand points to whoever designed this clever one though. Big glass viewing plate, easy to hold and move. A+ all around.

Now this is a cool thing that I didn't even know existed until I sat down to write our post this week. It feels very professional, like something you'd see at DSW (that's the Designer Shoe Warehouse), and is an honest-to-goodness intelligent way to reduce the amount of space your shoes take up in a closet.

We use these in the Digg office, and, honestly, they are really nice and work really well. There's no fancy settings and no crazy rainforest sounds that end up being the opposite of soothing. Just little, unobtrusive machines that produce enough noise to cover up the weird creaks and croaks, and help reduce some of the odd silence that can make your brain flip. (The glasses below are for scale.)





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.