DIGG PICKS

The Best Stuff We Found On Amazon This Week

The upside of us sitting on the internet all day is that we stumble across some pretty cool stuff. Here’s the best of what we found this week that you can get on Amazon.

This power bank has the capacity to fully charge an iPhone 6s 9 times, while still managing to be decently portable.

 


You just dropped mad money on that Bad Larry, so the last thing you want is a smashed screen. Don't worry, it won't be too bulky.

 

An Alarm Clock Looks Cooler Than Any Alarm Clock Has The Right To

This alarm clock has an adjustable LED display and doubles as a bluetooth speaker. If only it could make waking up suck less.

 

Adjustable Dumbbells That Have A Cult Following

Bowflex's adjustable dumbbells can go up to 52.5 pounds each, barely take up any room, and will save you from having to trudge to the gym this winter. Grab them now and save $30.

 


This handy gadget eliminates keychain bulk by folding up all your keys into the size of a small swiss army knife.


 

A Side Table Converts To A Standing Desk

Seriously, how cool is this. Even cooler? It's on sale for 20% off.


 

This Scalp Massager Also Gets Rid Of Dandruff

More effective than most medicated shampoos, this $8 massager is golden if you struggle with dandruff or just enjoy a nice head rub.

 

Your New Go-To Charger

Looks like the new iPhones are joining the ranks of other Qi supported wireless charging devices. No more too-short cords! No more searching for an outlet! These charging pads are especially good because they double as a stand and have three charging coils so they’ll line up with any phone.

 

The Best Air Mattress For Under $100

You don’t realize how clutch it is to have an air mattress until you really need an air mattress. This one is big enough for two people, is surprisingly supportive, and inflates with the flip of a switch. Overall, it’s the best quality for your money.


 

Make Your Old Sweaters Look New Again

It’s sweater weather. Which means it’s also sweater pill weather. This $10 gadget pill remover will make your favorite sweater that’s been smushed in the back of your closet since March look new again.

 

If You Can’t Afford A Luxury Car, But These Towels

Both are some of life’s great pleasures. These towels feel so soft, so fluffy, you’ll immediately relegate all your other trash towels to wiping up cereal spills or other pauper tasks.

 

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

