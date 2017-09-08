DIGG PICKS

The Best Stuff We Found On Amazon This Week

 ​Searching through Amazon is a lot like panning for gold. You have to sift through a lot of rocks and dirt, but every so often you’ll strike gold. Well, here are all the golden nuggets we discovered this week. Enjoy.

This $25 Box Turns Any Desk Into A Standing Desk

The cardboard box only weighs two pounds but will hold up to 100. It’s the best way to try out the whole Standing Desk Thing without being a martyr about it. 

 

This Gadget Will Chill Your Beer Almost Instantly

Here's to never drinking another room-temp beer again. 

 

This $20 Gadget Turns Your Tablet (Or Smartphone) (Or  Switch) Into A Home Theater

It won't beat a 65-in. TV setup, but it is better than watching 'Game Of Thrones' from a laptop on your stomach.  

 

We Found The Perfect Wallet

This heavy-duty, RFID-blocking wallet has clean lines, a smart design, and built-in multi-tool. 

 

 

The Highest Rated Sheets On Amazon Are $25 Right Now

With nearly 28,000 reviews, these $25 sheets are considered the softest, coolest sheets on Amazon. Seriously, just go buy some. 

 

If You Like Good Coffee, You Should Get This Grinder

This smart grinder does all the weighing and measuring for you. IT even adjusts the grounds fineness based on whichever brewing method you choose. 

 

These Candy Drops Will Cure Your Hangover

These little miracle drops are made from essential oils you'd find in an herbalist shop and are about to become your best morning friend after a night of one too many. Or just general queasiness. 


 

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale.

