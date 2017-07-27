8 Hacks That Will Make You Stop Procrastinating, You Asshole

Most everyone could use some help with organization and efficiency. Whether you want to impress at work, figure out whether this is actually the work you want to be doing, or make an impression in whatever it is you're doing, there's gotta statistically be a few commonalities between the most successful people in the world. Turns out, there is! Those tips, tools, and hacks all got rounded up in The Ultimate Productivity Bundle.

This bundle includes eight different courses breaking down the methodologies the world's biggest ballers employed. Add them to your daily routine, and become the more driven, focused, efficient version of you. Your mom's gonna be so proud. Check out the list of courses below:

1. How To Find Your Life Purpose (Woah) & Maximize Your Impact

Consider this a blueprint for success: this is the framework used by some of the most impactful people in history. Explore your purpose and achieve it using lessons from the likes of Mozart, Obama, Spielberg, Michelangelo, Einstein and more — all it takes is three scientifically proven, action-driven steps.

2. 27 Life-Changing Lessons From the Smartest People in History

You know all those times you fell asleep in history class? These are the lessons you should have learned in school (and feel free to let your former AP teacher know): from Buddha's secret to finally enjoying every second of your life, to Steve Job's one belief, you'll learn what you need to know to transform every avenue of your life.

3. Become A Speed-Reading Machine: Read 300 Books This Year

Pick the right books you need to propel your success forward, and then digest them at an incredible rate with this speed reading and comprehension course. It never hurts to be able to read double what you're reading now — without spending any extra time doing it.

4. How To Double Your Productivity By Tomorrow Morning: A 12-Step Guide (The, uh, other 12-step guide)

Manage your time effectively, so that you're twice as productive — this time management formula maximizes your potential, helping you establish rituals that foster your success.

5. Make More, Work Less: Time Management + Productivity Course

Learn to make the small changes you need to make a huge impact on your daily productivity and success. You'll discover bad habits and learn to eliminate them, overcoming the biggest barriers to your success.

6. Entrepreneur Productivity Hacks

Running your personal and business life in perfect harmony is no small feat for the entrepreneur — and this course proves there really is a way to do both and get it all, with a deep look into the strategies you need to automate and grow a business.

7. Instant Public Speaking Master Class

Learning how to articulate yourself in public isn't just about getting through a presentation or even impressing your boss in a meeting: it's about building social capital and maximizing on a first impression to instantaneously connect with others. This course breaks down how to lead, listen and influence with 32 lectures and 3.5 hours of content.

8. Get Things Done: How to Organize Your Life & Take Action

It always helps to get a clear visual on any situation, and that includes your life. This course teaches you how to create an action map so you can gain clarity in your career and specific goals you might have.

Ready to stand on the shoulders of giants? Get The Ultimate Productivity Bundle for $36, or 97% off the original price.​





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

