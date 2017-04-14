GOING SOUTH

A Journey To The End Of The Modern World, And More Of The Week's Best Photos

Journey To Tierra Del Fuego, The End Of The Modern World 

Photographer Britt Vangenechten's dispatch from Tierra Del Fuego, the harsh, wind-battered archipelago off the south coast of South America, showcases people and animals living on the edge.  

Britt Vangenechten via WIRED 

[WIRED]


Photographs of Nevada, Home of Alien Conspiracy Theories

From hazy pink landscapes to UFO ephemera, Ryan Shorosky perfectly captures the mysterious magic of the desert state. 

[AnOther]


The Jews Of Oradea: A Story Of Survival 

Photojournalist Daniel Owen takes us to the grand Zion Neologic Synagogue above the quiet Transylvanian city of Oradea, Romania. Once the religious epicenter to thousands of local Jews, repairs have begun on the dilapidated structure that sat empty for decades following the Holocaust. 

Daniel Owen via ViewFind 

[ViewFind] 


Long-Lost Photos Reveal Life Of Mexican Migrant Workers In 1950s America

With the World War II draft came a manpower shortage during harvest season, which was filled largely by Mexican migrant workers, known as braceros. Photographer Sid Avery chronicled the braceros back in 1957, and his photos have just resurfaced. 

[TIME]


Beautiful Trailertown 

Photographer Nancy Baron's vibrant, observant photos of her hometown of Palm Springs, California. 

Nancy Baron via LENSCRATCH 

[LENSCRATCH]


In Photographs Of Estate Sales, Price Tags Mark the Possessions of the Dead 

For a year, photographer Norm Diamond visited up to 10 estate sales a week, documenting the stranded possessions for his series What Is Left Behind. 

[Hyperallergic

