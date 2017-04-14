A Journey To The End Of The Modern World, And More Of The Week's Best Photos

​Every week, our friends at Viewfind will curate the best new photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful photography. Here are this week's picks:

Photographer Britt Vangenechten's dispatch from Tierra Del Fuego, the harsh, wind-battered archipelago off the south coast of South America, showcases people and animals living on the edge.

From hazy pink landscapes to UFO ephemera, Ryan Shorosky perfectly captures the mysterious magic of the desert state.

Photojournalist Daniel Owen takes us to the grand Zion Neologic Synagogue above the quiet Transylvanian city of Oradea, Romania. Once the religious epicenter to thousands of local Jews, repairs have begun on the dilapidated structure that sat empty for decades following the Holocaust.

With the World War II draft came a manpower shortage during harvest season, which was filled largely by Mexican migrant workers, known as braceros. Photographer Sid Avery chronicled the braceros back in 1957, and his photos have just resurfaced.

Photographer Nancy Baron's vibrant, observant photos of her hometown of Palm Springs, California.

For a year, photographer Norm Diamond visited up to 10 estate sales a week, documenting the stranded possessions for his series What Is Left Behind.

