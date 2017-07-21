The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, our friends at ViewFind are curating the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/68b8765d8dee4aaeb1d05584bc6cc55a_78d281cb13624450a0b20b525fb92801_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

The Sarajevo landscape is pockmarked with cemeteries both big and small. A constant reminder of the nearly 14,000 people killed over a three-year period. Here, the Mezarje Stadion Cemetery butts right up against houses.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/de174b5c16ee4a07bf920f72d612f644_78d281cb13624450a0b20b525fb92801_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

Mauli Dhan climbs a hundred feet up a bamboo rope ladder to his prize: a hive filled with neurotoxic honey. Smoke from smoldering grass disorients the bees, possibly reducing the number of stings Mauli will suffer.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/4012ff909f0e43e2b1530336363924fd_78d281cb13624450a0b20b525fb92801_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

A woman bundles up behind a jumble of mismatched chairs. A man at a table leans into his palm. A veiled woman averts her eyes as she steps into the light. Some of these photos are sentences, others phrases, and still others seem to be straight out of a Joseph Brodsky poem. For Igor Posner, they represent the “half-seen, half-recollected” return to his hometown — St. Petersburg — where he had not been since coming to America as a 20-year-old Jewish refugee in the early 1990s.

[See the photos at The New York Times]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/952b3c2597c1405da02c6e0cfafe3329_78d281cb13624450a0b20b525fb92801_1_post.png" alt="" /&amp;gt;

Dark magic, pin-riddled dolls, spirits conjured from the dead. Such tropes have long captured the Western imagination, but for many, Vodou is a religion and way of life, as resilient as its countless followers. For the next ten to fifteen years, I will travel to the Vodou hotspots of the world, compiling an encyclopedic understanding of the oft-misunderstood religion along the way.



[See the photos at ViewFind]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/46dfe4310c184c2aafb2307696aff28b_78d281cb13624450a0b20b525fb92801_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

The story of Coober Pedy began in 1915 with a 14-year-old boy named William Hutchinson. As Bruy tells it, William’s father Jim, a gold prospector, left his son behind one day at the camp, and the child set off on his own to find some water. When he returned, he had found water, and he had also found opal. Miners flocked to Coober Pedy in search of prosperous lives. Thanks to the gem, the town flourished through the 1960s, 70s, and 80s... The landscape still bears the scars of mining, and people live in subterranean homes. They even pray in subterranean churches.



[See the photos at Feature Shoot]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f584caf8bf5c47deb3c5291f9830b9f3_78d281cb13624450a0b20b525fb92801_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

The beach is a great equalizer—no matter one’s way of life, everyone sheds their clothing (and social conventions) as soon as they step onto the sand. Here, varied moments of enjoyment from seasides around the world.



[See the photos at Lens Culture]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/07a849a0bc7f4b168c7680e134ab693b_78d281cb13624450a0b20b525fb92801_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

The remorselessness of deserts seems somehow more symbolic and urgent today than ever before. In these regions—some of the most sparsely populated in the world—it’s essential to be prepared. Otherwise, says photographer Luca Tombolini, “you just aren’t in the condition to photograph because you’re probably thinking about how to save yourself.” Tombolini photographs deserts with an eye for “plays of symmetries and purity.” His large format images show pastel-hued dunes that form sweeping, abstract shapes, and endless horizons under bleached blue skies.

[See the photos at Atlas Obscura]





For more great photojournalism, check out ViewFind.

