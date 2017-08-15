20 Things Under $20 That You'll Use Every Day

​Minimalism, shminimalism. Stuff is back, baby! Here are 20 things under $20 bucks you'll want to own right now.

Up your photog game with this Acesori 5 Piece Smartphone Camera Lens Kit. You can snap on three different lenses to your smartphone lens using a magnetic ring. Choose between macro, wide-lens or unique fish-eye shots.

Go ahead, sing along while you suds up with this Bluetooth Shower Speaker. Press play/pause, skip songs and take calls, all with one water-resistant speaker.

Waterproof, TSA-approved and hotter than your usual flame, this Saberlight Rechargeable Plasma Lighter uses an electricity-generated plasma beam that you can recharge anytime. Added bonus: it's weather resistant, too.

At the gym or on the road, these BK Sport Bluetooth Earbuds deliver crystal-clear audio with cutting-edge sound reduction technology. Durable and tangle proof, they're the perfect everyday buds.

Got minimal desk space but a massive pair of over-ear headphones? For the modern day open-office worker, there's The Anchor: The Original Under-Desk Headphone Stand Mount. Use it to securely stash your set out of the way.

Let there be light...when you pee...um, sort of. Because no one likes being blinded by the bathroom light for those late-night bathroom runs, there's the IllumiBowl 2.0 for motion-activated light that softly fills your bathroom.

This NomadPlus Smartphone Wall Charger & Battery Pack is perfect whether you're at home or traveling this summer. Slip your Apple USB wall plug into the NomadPlug and charge your phone and internal 1800mAh backup battery at the same time.





Work it, flip it and reverse it with the MicFlip Fully Reversible Micro USB Cable. You'll never be on the wrong side of the cable again, working right side up or upside down.

The only annoying thing about fidget spinners (other than, you know....everything) is the noise they produce. Well, give this Orbiter Magnetic Fidget Toy to your stressed out coworker, and let them silently spin their woes away.

Don't go nuts (lol): use the Nut Mini Tracker to keep track of your keys, wallet and all your other small essentials. Use the accompanying smartphone app, and you'll never feel like a space cadet again.

Perfect for all your touch-screen devices, this Hand Stylus is great for taking notes, drawing, typing, playing games and more — plus, it conveniently retracts when not in use.

Going camping? Don't go without this UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlight: 2-Pack, giving you one-mile of range and bright, lower bright and SOS modes for any situation.

Apple EarPods or AirPods are seem to be designed to fall from your ears. Since you're not practicing Newton's law, get these Earhoox 2.0 for Apple EarPods & AirPods: 2-Pack to keep them snugly and comfortably in place.

A car mount doesn't need to do much other than keep your smartphone in place and within eyesight. The Neutron C Magnetic Car Mount does both beautifully.

Cutting the cable cord's never been easier, especially with this Ghost Indoor HDTV Antenna. Hook up this antenna to your analog TV set and get HDTV and digital signals, without the cable bill.

Give peace — and iOS and Android devices — a chance with this Just Mobile AluCable Duo for iOS & Android Devices. It's an MFi-certified cable on one end, and MicroUSB on the other.

Sleek and modern, the NightStand for Apple Watch keeps your device charged and looks good while doing it. Thanks to its low profile, it means you won't accidentally knock over your wearable.

This MOS Cable Organizer elegantly organizes all your cables and cords, latching them in place with magnets to keep everything in its rightful place.

Three's a crowd, and in this case, a happy one — this Exocharge 3-Port USB Car Charger means you (and your two mooching friends) can all get some extra juice for your devices while you drive.

Check out this IllumiSink Light-Up Faucet Attachment: it's an attachment that turns your sink and the water coming out into a multicolor light. It even color-codes it. You get red for hot, blue for cold and green for just right.

