Ten Items You Should Always Carry With You

​If last year taught us anything it’s that you need to be prepared for literally. fucking. anything.

So ya we’re going to use that as a catalyst to sell you everyday carry things that maybe won’t come in handy during a global economic meltdown but will at least open up your beer bottles and charge your phone.

You’ll never go on a manhunt for your key again, unless this fob is ripped from your cold, dead hands. This heavy-duty fob is designed to keep all your keys in one place, so you can stop calling your roommate at midnight begging to be let in.

Buy now: No more keysmith visits for $19 — reduced from $29.

It’d be this one. It’s classy and pragmatic with 3 ATMs of water resistance and a scratch-proof Quartz construction. Devil-may-care attitude sold separately.

Buy now: This stylish timepiece is just $59.99, lowered from $650.

You really can have it all in the form of this minimalist leather wallet. Stay at 100% battery without carrying an extra charger, keep your cash and cards safe, and look really, really sleek doing it.

Buy now: Get this multipurpose wallet for $49.95, or half off.

Because we all know the standard office pen is terrible, just use the PicoPen for your John Hancock moving forward. It’s constructed out of stylish stainless steel, and easily attaches to your keychain, bag, or purse so you’ll never lose it. Unless you lose your keys. Which would be bad.

Buy now: This compact pen is just $18.95.

Let there be light — the Pixel EDC Flashlight packs a big punch into a teeny package. It casts a super bright LED glow rated at 25 lumens, perfect for camping or anytime you need a light in the dark.

Buy now: Light your way anywhere for $33.95.





Featuring an innovative anti-tangling design, the InCharge plugs into any USB port — no extra cable needed for this tiny little guy. Perfect for travel, this charger clips onto your keychain for a quick charge wherever you are.

Buy now: Get this compact charger for $19.99, reduced from $23.80.

For fitness pros (and all us average joes scrolling through those #fitspiration 'grams,) there’s the Magellan Fitness Watch. It tracks time, distance, speed/pace, elevation, calories and more across all types of activities, in case you wanted that Zumba class to count towards your New Year’s resolution.

Buy now: Turn into a fitness cyborg for $29.99, originally $209.99.

This is the lighter you’ve dreamed of, and not just because you love lightsabers. The SaberLight uses a plasma beam to produce a flame, meaning it’s windproof and splash-proof — and rechargeable, to boot.

Buy now: The future of lighters is $34.99, reduced from $199.98.

Are you always in transit? Stop packing all those power cords, converters, and chargers, and just toss the Twist World Charging Station into your bag instead. It’ll work seamlessly in over 150 countries, includes four USB ports for your devices, and will whisper sweet nothings to you in over 20 languages. Jk on the last one but what if.

Buy now: Stay charged anywhere for $34.99, reduced from $47.99.





Wire-free and hands-free means hassle-free, and that’s always golden with us: get these completely wireless Bluetooth earbuds for listening to music or taking calls on the go. And with hours and hours of battery life, they’re perfect for even the most boring of conference calls.

Buy now: Wireless listening bliss for just $51.99, or 67% off.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​