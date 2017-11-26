The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals (Updating Live)

Black Friday deals are now a whole dang week of deals, and we've been scouring the internet for the best ones so you don't have to. Our holiday gift to you.

We’ll be updating this list throughout the day, so check back often to see what else we've found.

The Dyson vacuum is so good (and cool) you may actually start to like cleaning.

This air purifier outperforms models that cost way more, and that’s even without the $50 off sale.

Over $100 in savings on a product that rarely is more than $50 off.

The only problem with this TV is that all other TV viewing experiences will pale in comparison.





It’s easy, fast, rechargeable, washable, and at $17, it’s as cheap as it’s ever been.

Do yourself a massive favor and get these for the holidays. They'll save you from noisy planes, packed trains and drunk Uncle Larry's post-Thanksgiving soliloquies.

These brushes operate at a dentist-cleaning level. Plus Beyonce and Jay Z use them, so you know they're good.

Get $20 off on the brand new Echo, $40 off on the smart home-ready Echo Plus, and $50 off the touchscreen Echo Show.

Get 25% off the surprisingly powerful (yet compact) Sonos Play:1 speaker. You can also get $25 off the new Alexa-enabled model, too.

Because even the best TVs usually have a crappy sound system.

This smart bulb starter kit from Philips comes with four bulbs and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.





If you’ve been meaning to get one, now’s the time.

Update: Sold Out The remote lets you control basically every piece of home theater gear you have. And the Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything the remote can.



This deal won’t make it through the end of the day, so grab it now.





(This makes for a great gift.)

Sennheiser’s HD1 Wireless headphones have incredible sound, impressive noise cancellation, and a sleek retro styling.





Typically selling for $630, these 4K Ultra HD TVs have Amazon's Fire TV software and Alexa built in. For the price, they're impressively solid.



The Epson Home Cinema is on sale now for $550, marked down from $800.

A solid deal on a compact bag that’s built like a tank.

For less than $80 bucks, this is a hard one to beat.





This (now) $25 charger from Samsung comes with microUSB cable, a fast charge wall charger to plug it in, and will also work with your new iPhone.

It's the easiest, most space-efficient way to make (good) espresso at home. ​

It pairs with wireless remote sensors so you have an accurate reading of your home’s temp. Plus it acts as a fully-featured Alexa device. Think of it like an Echo Dot that lives on your wall.

They’ve got 5 hours of Bluetooth streaming, 7 hours of MP3 listening, 4 hours talk time and you can speak speak commands via Bixby or Google Voice.





They come in two different sizes, both for less than $100.

For $100, this four-piece knife from Victorinox is about as good as you can get.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

