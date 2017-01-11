The Best Stuff To Buy For Staying Inside This Winter

​For most of us reading this, it is nasty and cold out. Nasty cold. Which means we are all fully justified in deciding to stay inside as much as possible this winter.

Since you’re going to be spending so much time at home, might as well invest in cozy things for your apartment that will make the great indoors even greater. And remember, it's not being lazy, it's a Staycation.

Rule #1: Got 2 Be Cozy

This thing ain’t cheap but damn is it comfy.





The brand may be called Outdoor Voices, but these sweats are totally chill with indoor voices too.









Check out all their other styles here.

Making it a billion times better than whatever free hoodie you got from that networking event.

Lounge Smarter, Not Harder

You can turn on the tv, flip off your lights and queue up your speaker all without pulling out your phone or leaving the couch.

“Super sophisticated sleep tracking along with intelligent wake up and sleep sequences to give you your best possible rest.” - Techcrunch

The Roku streaming stick plugs into your TV and lets you watch your streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

Bonus points if you do this with it. Or this.

Stuff That Will Make Your Bed Obnoxiously Comfortable

(That’s a good thing.)

Very cool fact: The company behind this blanket started by supplying blankets for soldiers in the Civil War.

Check out more good and comfy blankets here.

Make Your Apartment Smell Good Too

Or a bourbon-y brown sugar drink, if you prefer.

Plus, you can use this one to diffuse all your favorite essential oils.

Fix Yourself Something Nice To Eat (Or Drink)

Since you’ve got the extra home time, why not try out some new recipes?

From the Silver Lake cafe darling Sqrl, recipes on how to life that fancy toast and rice bowl life.

For all those not attempting Dryuary this year (or still recovering from December.)

Recipes for people who love drinks and plants and drinks made from plants.

Your Kitchen Doesn’t *Need* This Stuff, But It Wants It

And all god’s people said amen.

But seriously, remember when Hostess shut down? Gotta be prepared.

Game Night, Anyone?





That's it, gang. Have fun staying in and not wearing pants!





