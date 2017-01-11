The Best Stuff To Buy For Staying Inside This Winter

For most of us reading this, it is nasty and cold out. Nasty cold. Which means we are all fully justified in deciding to stay inside as much as possible this winter.
Since you’re going to be spending so much time at home, might as well invest in cozy things for your apartment that will make the great indoors even greater. And remember, it's not being lazy, it's a Staycation.
Rule #1: Got 2 Be Cozy
The most glorious robe there ever was.
This thing ain’t cheap but damn is it comfy.
Here’s a cheaper one that’ll still make you feel like you’re staying at a fancy hotel.
Once you wear these pants, you’ll never want to not wear these pants.
The brand may be called Outdoor Voices, but these sweats are totally chill with indoor voices too.
This sweater is made from lambswool blankets, so yes, it’s perfect.
The most comfortable house shoe you can buy with your monies.
Check out all their other styles here.
Our very favorite hoodie, and it has a 10-year guarantee.
Making it a billion times better than whatever free hoodie you got from that networking event.
Lounge Smarter, Not Harder
The Echo turns even the shittiest apartment into a smart home.
You can turn on the tv, flip off your lights and queue up your speaker all without pulling out your phone or leaving the couch.
This alarm clock helps you wake up with science.
“Super sophisticated sleep tracking along with intelligent wake up and sleep sequences to give you your best possible rest.” - Techcrunch
The best way to connect to your streaming media.
The Roku streaming stick plugs into your TV and lets you watch your streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.
Yes, you should get the robot that will clean up for you.
Bonus points if you do this with it. Or this.
If you have a bathtub and you don’t have one of these, you’re doing it very wrong.
Stuff That Will Make Your Bed Obnoxiously Comfortable
These sheets are like sleeping on garment-dyed butter.
(That’s a good thing.)
This pillow is supportive yet squishy and somehow always stays cool.
The blanket of your flanneled dreams.
Very cool fact: The company behind this blanket started by supplying blankets for soldiers in the Civil War.
Check out more good and comfy blankets here.
Make Your Apartment Smell Good Too
This candle will make the tiny apartment you share with three other dudes smell like a pinewood forest.
Or a bourbon-y brown sugar drink, if you prefer.
Get a humidifier for when the radiator dries out your air.
Plus, you can use this one to diffuse all your favorite essential oils.
Fix Yourself Something Nice To Eat (Or Drink)
Since you’ve got the extra home time, why not try out some new recipes?
The 'Everything I Want To Eat' Cookbook
From the Silver Lake cafe darling Sqrl, recipes on how to life that fancy toast and rice bowl life.
'The Hungover Cookbook'
For all those not attempting Dryuary this year (or still recovering from December.)
'The Drunken Botanist'
Recipes for people who love drinks and plants and drinks made from plants.
Your Kitchen Doesn’t *Need* This Stuff, But It Wants It
A corner’s-only brownie pan.
And all god’s people said amen.
The novelty wine glass that you’re really going to use tbh.
The hand-crafted, small-batch, locally-sourced Twinkie maker.
But seriously, remember when Hostess shut down? Gotta be prepared.
Now you can doodle ANY PANCAKE DESIGN YOU WANT!
Even if you're just sipping on some 'bucha watching 'Vanderpump Rules', these cups make it feel like a party.
Game Night, Anyone?
Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit because you didn’t read the series 12 times for nothing.
This game is like Never Have I Ever, but way better.
Let’s just say, this Cards Against Humanity 90’s nostalgia pack is...totally rad.
That's it, gang. Have fun staying in and not wearing pants!
