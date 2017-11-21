The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now (Updating)

Shop now so you can spend Black Friday watching the game, or eating leftovers, or laughing at all the yahoos waiting in the cold for TVs.

We’ll be updating this list throughout the week, so check back often for the best deals. ​

Typically selling for $630, these 4K Ultra HD TVs have Amazon's Fire TV software and Alexa built in. For the price, they're impressively solid.



It's the easiest, most space-efficient way to make (good) espresso at home. ​

Do yourself a massive favor and get these for the holidays. They'll save you from noisy planes, packed trains and drunk Uncle Larry's post-Thanksgiving soliloquies.

It pairs with wireless remote sensors so you have an accurate reading of your home’s temp. Plus it acts as a fully-featured Alexa device. Think of it like an Echo Dot that lives on your wall.





