'OH MY GAWD! DON'T DO THIS JOHN!'

Arizona senator John McCain, along with Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and Maine's Susan Collins, crushed Mitch McConnell's latest attempt to repeal Obamacare in the Senate in the early morning hours of Friday.

McCain made a rather grand entrance to the Senate chamber to deliver his vote, and the effect can only be properly appreciated when paired with a Jim Ross wrestling call, which Deadspin's Timothy Burke delivered:

BAH GAWD THAT'S STEVE AUSTIN'S MUSIC pic.twitter.com/vfTwNAC9F3 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 28, 2017

[Twitter]