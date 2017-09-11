Please Enjoy The Most Athletic Fail Video Of All Time

It was supposed to be your run-of-the-mill "Dude does a one-step wall flip over a girl doing a flying pushup, synchronized." You know how those go.

Unfortunately, something went wrong:

It turns out the wall the backflipper was planting his foot on was covered in wax because it's not a wall at all, it's a skatepark, where skaters frequently wax up copings and ledges to make it easier to perform tricks. Ideal for boards, less than ideal for sneakers.

The two (Jack Payne and Julian Daigre) did get a least one good take, and the success looks nearly as epic as the failure:

Sorry Julian, but you should have known what you were getting into when you agreed to try this stunt with a dude named "Jack Payne."

