Ivanka Trump Doesn't Know What Words Mean

Nobody has time to watch all the late night shows. Except for us, so we're rounding up the best clips from each show every morning.





Stephen Colbert (with an assist from Vice writer Eve Peyser) broke down the common words that Ivanka Trump uses in a head-scratchingly wrong ways:





Conan took a sneak-peak at "Assassin's Creed: Origins" with Green Bay Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (who played the game in a sling due to a broken collarbone). Conan somehow unlocked the game's "God Mode" and managed to descend everything into chaos.





Jimmy Kimmel asked Mike Tyson to try spinning paint art. He, indeed, gave it a try.





And, finally, Trevor Noah investigated how Trump is bungling the opioid epidemic.



