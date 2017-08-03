We Finally Have Audio Of The Infamous, Profanity-Filled Anthony Scaramucci Call

Today, The New Yorker finally released audio of the interview between Ryan Lizza and Anthony Scaramucci, an interview which led to Scaramucci's termination as White House communications director days later.

In the now infamous interview, Scaramucci dug into his enemies in a profanity-filled rant:

Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac... Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months... I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock... I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country... What I want to do is I want to fucking kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people[.]



[The New Yorker]

The piece eventually led to Scaramucci's firing after Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was replaced with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, who reportedly set out to professionalize the White House and its crumbling image.

Listen to the interview below in The New Yorker Radio Hour. They included all of the good parts.







