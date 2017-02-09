The Chorus Of Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Was Almost Much More Depressing

​The chorus of Smash Mouth's "All Star" — for better or for worse — is one of the more iconic in music history, right down the final line: "Only shooting stars break the mold." It's an inspirational line to fit an inspirational chorus ("Hey now, you're an all star"), but the line — and the whole chorus — very nearly had a completely different tone.

But as Spin's Andy Cush noticed in a photo of the original "All Star" lyrics posted by the band to Twitter on Thursday, the final line of the chorus was originally "Wave bye bye to your soul":

Had the line stayed as "Wave bye bye to your soul," the entire song would have taken on a far darker, more cynical feel — which probably would have made it an odd fit for Shrek.

Now, you know you want to listen to "All Star" again, right?





[Via Spin]



