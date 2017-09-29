'GRAB YOUR PHONES'

Head Of Air Force Academy Delivers Stirring Speech To Cadets After Racial Slurs Left In Dorms

In the wake of an incident where racial slurs ("go home n****r") were left on message boards outside the dorm rooms of 5 black cadets at the Air Force Academy's prep school​, Academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria addressed his cadets in no uncertain terms. It's worth a watch: 

 

While the slurs are awful, in the military, they're also illegal:

Racial slurs are legal in the rest of society, but not in the military, where their use is the kind of conduct that can be court-martialed. Those who wrote the slurs could face charges of violating orders and conduct unbecoming an officer.

[Colorado Springs Gazette]


