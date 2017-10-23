NOW YOU SEE ME, NOW YOU REMOVE ME

Adobe's New Video Editing Tool Looks Incredible (And A Bit Unsettling)

​If you think fake news stories from Macedonia are a problem now, just wait until fake newsers can create video evidence out of nothing.

 Between software that can make people appear to say and sound like they're saying whatever you want them to say and these new experimental tools Adobe just announced, it's going to get harder and harder to believe what we see.

First up, Project Cloak allows you to remove objects from video. And when we say objects, we mean inanimate objects and also things like, uh, people. It's unbelievable:

 


Slightly lower down on the "incredibly unsettling" scale is SceneStitch, which takes the power of Adobe's context aware fill tech and allows you to slot pretty much anything into an image: 

 


[Via Fast Company]

