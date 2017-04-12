Addictively Entertaining Gadgets To Keep At Your Desk

We've all been there. The 3:00 pm post-lunch stupor when all you want to do is sneak in a '30 Rock' episode but can't because that snitch Tyler from marketing can see your computer screen. For times like that, there are gadgets like these.

Have you heard of those animals with bioluminescent properties, that emit radiant light just be living? Well, The Dino Sphere is full of those sparkling bits of bioluminescence (aka Dinoflagellates). Give it a swirl, and these microscopic little guys will give you an all-natural light show.



Buy now: No batteries needed - get it for $49.95, reduced from $59.95.

And no, we absolutely do not mean SoulCycle. This Stress Spinner is ideal for getting out those pre-presentation jitters - and it spares your ballpoint pens from another chew. Just give it a twirl between your fingers, and feel those fidgets melt away.



Buy now: Refocus for $13.99 - that's 76% off the usual price of $60.

Need to give your concentration a boost? For those days where you can't find focus (but still have tons to do), pick up one of these Stress Blocks. They offer a different game on each of the six sides, helping you zero in on what's right in front of you. After a few minutes of playtime, your brain will be refreshed and ready to go.

Buy now: Burn off stress for $14.99, reduced from $24.

When one just won't cut it, get two: pick up the Ultimate Fidgeters Bundle and you'll get not just one, but two fidget toys. The spinner offers soothing repetition, while the stress block gives your mind something else to focus on.

Buy now: Find your zen for $24.99 - that's 72% off the usual price of $89.99.

You'll have the whole office playing with this Motion Ferrofluid Liquid Desk Sculpture the second you set it on your desk. Create fascinating effects and shapes with the highly magnetic ferrofluid suspended in this clear orb - plus, who doesn't love the opportunity for a good science geek chat.



Buy now: Get this awesome desk display for $19.99 - that's reduced from $24.99.

Because it's bad to tear out your hair, pull apart this Scientific Magnetic Space Putty instead. Added bonus: not only does it include the stress-relieving, smooshing capabilities of your typical stress putty, the pieces can be used as magnets.

Buy now: Nothing silly about it - get it for $9.99, 60% off the usual price of $24.99.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​

