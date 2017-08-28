We Don't Even Know What To Do With This Jazzy Cover Of 'Clarity'

Adam Neely is one of YouTube's leading authorities on music theory and one of our favorite internet people. But normally his videos consist of a lot more talking than playing.

That is not the case with today's video. No, for today, Neely teamed up with Hannah Sumner and the musicians from Little Kruta for a very funky/jazzy/something-y cover of Zedd's 2013 dance pop hit, "Clarity."





Honestly, we're not even sure how to describe the sounds in this video, but we dig 'em.

For reference, here's what the original song sounded like:





