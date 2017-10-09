The 8 Best Fall Jackets We Found Online

The only thing we love more than a new jacket on a crisp fall day is absolutely nothing. The laugh of a child? Our mother’s embrace? Not even close. You’ve got a handful of months (weeks?) before your carefree denim and dubiously-warm bomber jackets give way to I-Don’t-Care-How-It-Looks-As-Long-As-It’s-Warm overcoats, so don’t waste them. Here are our eight favorite jackets to make the most of the season. ​

Rumor has it, once you put this on you immediately turn into James Dean.

Levi’s, $80

Think of it less as a raincoat and more as a coat that happens to work really well in the rain.

Roark Revival, $85

This jacket says: yeah I listen to Chapo Trap House, but I’m not a dick about it.

Roark Revival, $109

We love workout gear that we’ll probably never work out in.

Adidas, $130

Patagonia knows what they’re doing. This stretch canvas jacket is just about perfect.

Patagonia, $200

This trim design will work its way into nearly every fall outfit.

Penfield, $118

The design is functional, the material is fresh as hell.

Penfield, $200

It’s what James Bond would wear during a lovely weekend getaway in Sussex, probably.

Grayers, $164





