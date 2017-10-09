DIGG PICKS

The 8 Best Fall Jackets We Found Online

The only thing we love more than a new jacket on a crisp fall day is absolutely nothing. The laugh of a child? Our mother’s embrace? Not even close. You’ve got a handful of months (weeks?) before your carefree denim and dubiously-warm bomber jackets give way to I-Don’t-Care-How-It-Looks-As-Long-As-It’s-Warm overcoats, so don’t waste them. Here are our eight favorite jackets to make the most of the season. ​

1. The $80 Jean Jacket You’ll Wear For Forever

Rumor has it, once you put this on you immediately turn into James Dean.

 

Levi’s, $80

2. An Especially Good Looking Raincoat

Think of it less as a raincoat and more as a coat that happens to work really well in the rain.

 

Roark Revival, $85

3. An Understated Field Jacket

This jacket says: yeah I listen to Chapo Trap House, but I’m not a dick about it.

 

Roark Revival, $109

4. This Hooded Track Jacket

We love workout gear that we’ll probably never work out in.

 

Adidas, $130

5. A Heavy Duty Work Coat

Patagonia knows what they’re doing. This stretch canvas jacket is just about perfect.

 

Patagonia, $200

6. A Sleeker-Than-Your-Average Bomber Jacket

This trim design will work its way into nearly every fall outfit.

 

Penfield, $118

7. An Updated Anorak

The design is functional, the material is fresh as hell.

 

Penfield, $200

8. The Modern Quilted Jacket

It’s what James Bond would wear during a lovely weekend getaway in Sussex, probably.

 

Grayers, $164


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

