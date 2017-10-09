The 8 Best Fall Jackets We Found Online

The only thing we love more than a new jacket on a crisp fall day is absolutely nothing. The laugh of a child? Our mother’s embrace? Not even close. You’ve got a handful of months (weeks?) before your carefree denim and dubiously-warm bomber jackets give way to I-Don’t-Care-How-It-Looks-As-Long-As-It’s-Warm overcoats, so don’t waste them. Here are our eight favorite jackets to make the most of the season.
1. The $80 Jean Jacket You’ll Wear For Forever
Rumor has it, once you put this on you immediately turn into James Dean.
Levi’s, $80
2. An Especially Good Looking Raincoat
Think of it less as a raincoat and more as a coat that happens to work really well in the rain.
Roark Revival, $85
3. An Understated Field Jacket
This jacket says: yeah I listen to Chapo Trap House, but I’m not a dick about it.
Roark Revival, $109
4. This Hooded Track Jacket
We love workout gear that we’ll probably never work out in.
Adidas, $130
5. A Heavy Duty Work Coat
Patagonia knows what they’re doing. This stretch canvas jacket is just about perfect.
Patagonia, $200
6. A Sleeker-Than-Your-Average Bomber Jacket
This trim design will work its way into nearly every fall outfit.
Penfield, $118
7. An Updated Anorak
The design is functional, the material is fresh as hell.
Penfield, $200
8. The Modern Quilted Jacket
It’s what James Bond would wear during a lovely weekend getaway in Sussex, probably.
Grayers, $164
