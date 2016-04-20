Why Is 4/20 Associated With Smoking Weed?

4:20 PM on April 20th (aka 4/20) is considered the time to get high. But why? It has nothing to do with Hitler's birthday, and everything to do with a group of high school stoners.

It Started With Some California Stoners Who Wanted To Score Some Free Weed

One day in the fall of 1971 — harvest time — the Waldos got word of a Coast Guard service member who could no longer tend his plot of marijuana plants near the Point Reyes Peninsula Coast Guard station. A treasure map in hand, the Waldos decided to pluck some of the free bud. The Waldos, who were all athletes, agreed to meet at the statue of Louis Pasteur outside the school at 4:20 p.m., after practice, to begin the hunt. “We would remind each other in the hallways we were supposed to meet up at 4:20."

[Huffington Post]





How Did It Spread? The Grateful Dead, Naturally

One of The Waldos’ dads handled real estate business for the Dead, which gained the young men access to the band’s inner circle. They started using the 4/20 term frequently around the band and it just became a part of the language of the era.

[The Grio]

It Doesn't Have To Do With A Penal Code Section Number

Nope. Section 420 of the California penal code refers to obstructing entry on public land. The penal codes of other states list different entries for 420, but none of them matches anything having to do with marijuana. However, on 1 January 2004 the Governor of California signed that state's Senate Bill 420, which regulates marijuana used for medical purposes. This bill comes years after the term '420' was associated with marijuana and indeed its number likely was chosen because of the existing pop culture connection.

[Snopes]





Nor Is It Police Code

Many people believe it to be the police code for "marijuana smoking in progress" was 4-20. But that's actually not true. Though, interesting fact: 420 is actually the police code for homicide in some areas.

[9News]

And No, It Has Nothing To Do With Hitler

Yes. Hitler was born on April 20, 1889. But 420 hardly commemorates that genocidal murderer. April 20 is also the anniversary date of another horrible buzzkill, the Columbine High School massacre of 1999. Fortunately, that is definitely not 420's origin, as references to 420 date back to the 1970s.

[LA Weekly]





So really, nothing too crazy. Just some friends (who, uh, happened to know the Grateful Dead) who liked to meet up at 4:20 in the afternoon to get high. Now, go enjoy 4/20?