YouTubers Rip A $2M McLaren Sports Car Through The 'Tail Of The Dragon'
The petrolheads at DragTimes took the $2M McLaren Elva out for a spin through Foot Hills Parkway and the "Tail of the Dragon" track in Tennessee.
Spyware sold to authoritarian regimes used to target activists, politicians and journalists, data suggests,
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Jeff Ostroff explains how poorly a constructed pool deck could shed some light on the Miami condo collapse.
The wellspring of Lake Mead created by the dam's blocking of the Colorado River has plummeted to an historic low as states in the west face hefty cuts in their water supplies.
The past few weeks of climate-fueled disaster have made me rethink my future.
On one of the emptiest land masses on the planet, you're unlikely to find another human being. Here's the miraculous story of one survivor who lived to share his tale.
They hoped to create a competing sports daily that would sate the public's interest in athletics without the political coverage that had fragmented readership.
Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan. This gallery showcases some of his best work.
This guy purchased a brand new Dell computer and it was an absolute nightmare. A must see.
Pandemic-induced supply disruptions and competition from China put more pressure on US companies to manufacture semiconductors at home.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Spike Lee inadvertently revealed the winner of the Palme d'Or, "Titane," at the beginning of the award show.
The ability to spot Jesus' mug in a piece of burnt toast might be a product of evolution.
The Bartini Beriev VVA-14, a vertical take-off amphibious aircraft, is the weirdest plane anyone has ever built by a long shot.
We shop with partners to avoid risk, get attention and bond. (From 2018)
The combined influence of the Moon and humans could triple or quadruple coastal flooding in the US over the 2030s, reports a new study.
A guy watches a car make a Dukes of Hazard-style jump off an overpass. Thankfully, nobody died.
The new documentary "Roadrunner" uses A.I.-generated audio without disclosing it to viewers. How should we feel about that?
What, exactly, does history lose when an archive-worthy text is destroyed?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
There are many Victorian era tunnels in England and this particular one is going to be transformed into a a state-of-the-art aerodynamic test facility for Formula 1.
I'm always in the market for surprising facts. One of my favorites is that the color blue is always out of focus for the human eye. It's hard to believe since it appears that we see blue clearly, but it's astonishing when shown an example.
We're not dealing with expensive corporate server farms here — this is distributed storage that offers security and speed without the subscription fee.
The heat is just not letting up, so our jeans aren't getting much play these days. We're stocking up on hybrid shorts to stay cool.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Back in 1976, Hans Moretti pulled off an insane illusion that continues to vex professional magicians decades later.
Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night outside Nationals Park in Washington, DC, sending baseball fans and players scrambling during a game, police said.
OnlyFans, a social media platform best known for explicit content, has boomed during the pandemic. But from receiving terrorism videos to racial abuse and rape threats, a BBC investigation based on the experiences of dozens of women reveals concerns about how the British-run site is structured, managed and moderated.
Noah Kalina famously took a photo of himself everyday, but now with the power of artificial intelligence, found a way to seamlessly demonstrate the aging process over 7,777 days.
If you've been considering picking up these lovely noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, now's a good time to buy. Save $52 on Amazon, and walk away with Apple's AirPods Pro for just $197.
"You are asking me to contort my life, my body, my trauma, into a box — a perfect victim box."
During a guest hosting appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Nick Kroll ripped Matt Gaetz's appearance at a "Free Britney" rally.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
Nobody can blame GOP voters for wanting a phone that prioritizes privacy and autonomy, but the Freedom Phone can't be trusted.
Pay your respects to Biz Markie by revisiting his memorable duet with Jeff Goldblum from "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" back in the day.
Fake numbers, declarations of victory and "implementing the biblical concept of beyond reproach."
Man volunteers to be Twitter's main character.
Tony Hawk made his first appearance at the X Games since 2003, and he proved that age ain't nothing but a number.
Believe it or not, the adult site's 'Classic Nudes' self-guided tour was less pervy than it was enlightening.
New cars come in two categories: Extremely nice and expensive, or relatively affordable but deeply unsatisfying. Drew Magary digs into why that's not about to change.
Curious about what kind of car to get your 16-year-old? Here's a very well reasoned argument for the school bus.
This week's characters include a conservative nonprofit that accidentally made a good point about racism, a billionaire with a poorly received poem and more.
Not only does this snappy solid-state drive reach read speeds of up to 1,050MB per second, the tough external case is made to withstand drops, moisture and dust for just $84.99.
Jomboy does an in-depth investigation of the fiery Marcus Stroman And John Nogowski interaction that threw a game into chaos.
"On social media, we are all hammers seeking nails."
For America, the pandemic might be fading. For places like southwest Missouri, this year will be worse than last.