THE RIVER OF MUD

Multinational mining giant Vale SA's dam near the Brazilian town of Brumadinho broke in January, flooding the area with toxic mudslides. These are the stories of those who survived.
THE LAND WITHOUT TIME

The popular app doesn’t tell users when a video was posted. Creators say that makes it easier to steal content — but there are also upsides to forgetting what day it is.
