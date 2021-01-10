YouTuber Paints Room With Musou Black, The World's Blackest Paint
What does it look like in a room where the walls around you absorb over 99% of the light?
In the words of Ryan Lizza, "You might not fully understand what happened Wednesday until you watch this video." This 39 minute video documents the storming of the Capitol building leading up to the shooting of Ashli Babbitt. Viewer discretion is advised.
Republicans were pretty keen on claiming election fraud until the Capitol riot happened.
Kraig Adams experiences the thrill of loneliness on this hike through the slopes and rainforests of Guatemala.
Mittens the railway cat blissfully wanders around a model train set.
A horrifying moment during the Capitol riot, caught on tape by Status Coup, showed an officer getting caught between the door and the pro-Trump mob.
The day before the Capitol riot, Representative Jamie Raskin buried his 25-year-old son, who had left a note for his family on New Year's Eve.
Impeachment proceedings against the president could start as early as this week.
Not all cat fights are energetic and feisty. Some are the opposite of all that.
The new Sundance Now docuseries "The Night Caller" exposes how Australian police pinned a serial killer's murder on innocents before shielding the real culprit's crimes.
You've never heard of her, but somewhere in America, a top-secret investigator known as the Savant is infiltrating online hate groups to take down the most violent men in the country.
Schwarzenegger compared the Capitol mob to Kristallnacht — or the Night of Broken Glass — when a Nazi mob destroyed Jewish neighborhoods across Germany. "Wednesday was the day of broken glass right here in the United States," he said.
"It was not the army I expected it to be."
My wife's personality has changed.
TikToker BugsyMoran has a quick shoelace hack that'll take you a minute to get right, but will save you loads of time in the future.
Home teams were 127-128-1 overall this season, finishing below .500 for the first time in NFL history. Playing in nearly empty stadiums is one explanation, but it doesn't tell the whole story.
The city's residents knew a storm was coming, but what they saw was more surreal than they could have expected — and they're afraid it's not over.
YouTuber Adam Ragusea has tips to how you can make a delicious pan pizza.
Earlonne Woods let his kitchen instincts guide him at San Quentin. But Samin Nosrat offered to teach him this more flavorful version.
Research into the health effects of natural and man-made surroundings is spurring the development of psychiatric facilities that feel more residential and welcoming.
In Alaska, one of the longest-running and most comprehensive seabird monitoring projects is equal parts tedium, adventure, truth and beauty.
Cher, Madonna, and Liza Minnelli also have no time for RuPaul, according to Visage.
Making history was the first step. Now Vice President Kamala Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. She talks to Alexis Okeowo about how she and President Biden will get started.
Get a quick refresher on how screws work from YouTuber The Action Lab, who then shows off a 3D-printed screw that works both ways.
Maybe we've spent a little bit too long playing "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," but this hat-beard combo is looking mighty nice right about now.
The Fox TV host clarified that the chain restaurant had not ended his "never ending pasta pass," because he never had one to begin with.
The desperate effort to subvert liberal constitutional law will probably fizzle out, but largely reflects the inchoate state of this phase of fascism's development.
I'm just a kindly winter evangelist, standing in front of your outdoor restaurant table, asking you to wear layers.
YouTuber Adam Ragusea gives you the lowdown on how to prep for consumption and gives you ideas on how to best use it.
Parler had been given a 24-hour ultimatum to implement a moderation policy following reports that it was used to plan riots at the US Capitol.
In the post-apocalyptic landscape of "Dissipatio H.G.," Guido Morselli probes the border between blissful solitude and extreme loneliness.
Andy Reid was at the lowest point of his life and career when he came to Kansas City. Here's how the NFL's most inscrutable figure rose up from multiple tragedies to create something beautiful.
Also featuring photos of Japan after dark and the unique culture of Arctic drifting.
The storming of the US Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters is unprecedented. But the building has seen its share of skirmishes.
The source said there is some concern inside Pence's team that there are risks to invoking the 25th Amendment or even to an impeachment process, as Trump could take some sort of rash action putting the nation at risk.
One of the men photographed carrying zip-tie handcuffs on the Senate floor unmasked as a decorated Air Force veteran.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
A resurfaced dance routine from Cruft's 2020 international dog show is turning heads as this dog gave the performance of a lifetime to the music of Evanescence's Bring Me to Life.
Streaming is nice and all, but this year we're going all in on making the sickest record collection known to man.
Senator Jeff Merkley's tweets also showed where the Electoral College ballots were relocated to.
Miya Ponsetto speaks with Gayle King about her altercation with a 14-year-old Black teen that went viral.
Adam Johnson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail around 9 p.m. on Friday on a warrant from the U.S. Marshal's office
President Trump urged Georgia's lead elections investigator to "find the fraud" in a lengthy December phone call, saying the official would be a "national hero," according to an individual familiar with the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversation.
Here's a fun project that one tinkerer took on, revealing how larger wheels help his Lego car clear obstacles.
Platforms are rapidly removing Trump's account or those affiliated with pro-Trump violence and conspiracies.
This week's main characters include a man offended by a tampon, a hot dog enthusiast, a US Senator getting more blame for the Capitol riot than Trump and more.
Could Mike Pence remove Donald Trump as president? LegalEagle's Devin Stone argues theoretically yes.