YouTuber Goes On The Impossible Quest To Recreate Willow Smith's Converse Sneaker Pants
Willow Smith's Pink Lace-Up Converse Sneaker Pants are a legendary fashion accessory. How hard are they to recreate?
Is your bathroom small... or does it just look that way?
A guy nearly had his boat get away from him in Everett, Washington.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Who would have expected paper to be this lethal?
In the world of NFT art, FEWOCiOUS is an elite. But his ascension to auction house-level required him to fight like hell to get there.
The final public appearance, before the crash, is how we'll remember The Mamba and the girl-dad all the same: in a sweet, candid moment that was shared across all our phones and computers.
A Russian T-72B3 tank makes quick work out of this anti-tank rocket.
How did American education become so unequal?
Writer Anne T. Donahue shares how she excused herself from the pressure to be happy, and ultimately found contentment.
A Michigan Republican spent eight months searching for evidence of election fraud, but all he found was lies.
The decision to toss out the conviction goes back to a 2005 press release in which the district attorney pledged not to file charges.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
17 people were injured after a botched firework disposal attempt by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Doping out the identity of an obsessive, enigmatic Instagram poster has become a favored pastime of the scrolling classes.
Dave Grohl makes a surprising admission about where he took the famous Nirvana drum beats from.
I read five articles and 20,000 words about the Tiger Mother, so you don't have to.
PetaBencana, a mapping platform, turns social media chatter into life-saving information during natural disasters.
A UCLA Physics Professor bet YouTuber Veritasium $10,000 that his video about going downwind faster than the wind was wrong. Here's how that bet went.
Upward mobility is common for the millions who come to the US. But there's a lot more to the story.
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Car noise has completely overwhelmed our cities. Here's what some places are doing to combat the scourge of sound.
The conservative co-host is set to announce her resignation on Thursday morning's show, ending her four-season run at the end of July, according to the Daily Mail.
We're not big fans of eye strain, but we're really into this sick leather book light.
The heat is just not letting up, so our jeans aren't getting much play these days. We're stocking up on hybrid shorts to stay cool.
Make every breakfast special with this bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from Pappy. We cannot get enough of the stuff.
It's all about using color to your advantage.
Between the heat, traffic and battling minor mechanical gremlins, the drive left me in a state of delirium.
In a New York Times interview, Fieri — regarded as a populist hero — compared workers collecting unemployment to kids filling up on Doritos
Stephen Colbert's audience was not a big fan of the news that Bill Cosby was leaving prison early.
Trump dismissed warnings about the coronavirus in January 2020, according to a new book.
I'm not willing to jump through all the hoops needed to make my home barely smarter.
As many parts of the US is currently going through a heat wave, this throwback video feels all too relevant.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
The Trump Organization and Mr. Weisselberg have been indicted in connection with a tax investigation and are expected to appear in court Thursday.
This comprehensive documentary from the New York Times meticulously puts together the events of 1/6 from thousands of videos filmed that day and countless social media posts, and found it was even worse than you thought. An incredible piece of journalism.
Our next-door planet is similar to Earth in size and composition, but extreme conditions made Venus a hellscape. Devoted researchers want to know what caused their wildly divergent paths.
"Biz's wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike."
Republicans have been beating the drum about the scourge of critical race theory for several weeks now. Here's some of the most ridiculous explanations about it, and Dick Morris's take is a doozy.
Her 1619 Project is at the center of a political battle over what students can learn about race in America.
Twenty years ago, Steven Spielberg released his dystopian sci-fi film about a humanoid robot searching for humanity — but its inception began long before that, in the mind of a different Hollywood legend.
How "Mission Impossible III" jump-started the series and gave Tom Cruise his mojo back.
How young people are rewriting the rules of punctuation.
As I'm about to leave for my Fourth of July vacation—headed straight into the New Hampshire forest, at the epicenter of Lyme—I'm thinking, again: Where is my Lyme vaccine?
Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd grill Stephen Colbert on the hardest "Lord of the Rings" questions possible.
A panel of drivers, enthusiasts and collectors chart the country's most iconic routes, from the PCH to the Tail of the Dragon.
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died at the age of 88, according to a statement from his family.