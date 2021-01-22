Comedian Does An Impression Of Every Type Of Person On Social Media
Trey Kennedy makes a hilariously on point imitation of every type of social media person.
Trey Kennedy makes a hilariously on point imitation of every type of social media person.
We've died and gone to cat heaven.
Strangely enough, there's a park called Roosevelt Campobello International Park just past the border of the state of Maine.
The QAnon conspiracy theory has picked up bits and pieces from the classic conspiracy theory canon, but it heavily relies on one popular racist and anti-semitic text that make it a serious global threat.
It was a lot easier to get away with lying decades ago.
Accent expert Erik Singer is a whiz at imitating accents from Bostonian to Appalachian.
When it comes to family feuds of America's billionaire families, there have been very public infighting, legal battles and even murder accusations.
This week's main characters include a fan fiction hater, a US Senator who thinks the Paris climate agreement was Paris's idea and more.
The government does not exclusively kill people who are on death row. It condemns many to die by drone strike.
It's even more amazing that the plane managed to fly back.
Biden press secretary Jen Psaki compared with Trump press secretary Sean Spicer.
The two 78-year-old deal-makers have been parties to the collapse of Capitol culture. Now they'll need to make Washington work again.
Beer company Natty Light is the unlikely force behind the "Da Vinci of Debt," now on view in Grand Central Station
Trey Kennedy makes a hilariously on point imitation of every type of social media person.
Science can explain why it's so hard to lose weight and keep it off — and the results don't support dieting. Try these strategies instead.
Clean water is vitally important whether you're having an adventure in the wilderness or trying to make your way through an emergency. This personal filter can purify even the grossest water, so you'll be sure to have a safe supply.
"My inner goddess is crying when my inner goddess should be laughing."
The rapturous praise for "boring" and "normal'" President Biden proves that we didn't learn anything from the Trump presidency.
In a suburban strip-mall parking lot in Ontario, Canada.
Brandon Ethridge plays a musical tribute to The QAnon Shaman for his prospective production of "Capitol Insurrection, the Musical."
To distill the violent insurrection at the US Capitol into a tale of angry male rage is to overlook the threat that women in the mob posed.
If a guy has a photo of a woman in a bikini beside his bed, run.
Americans are told to give their all — time, labor and passion — to their jobs. But do their jobs give enough back?
TB12 Sports has been controversial ever since it launched. But with Brady playing like he's 20 years younger, it deserves a second look.
Senator Chuck Schumer made an amusing faux pas on the floor of the Senate on Friday, saying Donald Trump incited an "erection," later correcting himself that he meant "insurrection."
Sea shanty TikTok star Nathan Evans has hooked himself a contract with Polydor Records after his videos became viral hits.
A lot of the rich and famous achieve a huge amount on a few hours of sleep. Can the rest of us get in on that?
Andrew Callaghan talks to Vice about his wildly popular man-on-the-street interviews that nobody else dares to do.
It's time for Rockstar to take a more out-of-this-world approach to its crime series.
If you care about your safety, avoid riding inside a 2015 Nissan Tsuru.
An incredibly well-preserved wolf pup thought to have lived 57,000 years ago was pulled out of the melting permafrost by a gold miner in Yukon, Canada.
How a perfect storm of talent, teen drama, and the TikTok bump catapulted the Disney star's song to the top.
Morty the Australian Shepherd has a funny routine when his owner leaves him to his own devices.
Also featuring Joe Biden and Lady Gaga and Donald Trump's note to Biden.
Yes, Netflix, we're still watching.
What would happen if instead of a spatula, you used a shovel?
The Mai-Kai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale is a tiki Mecca. But its days may be numbered.
With 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors and 28 fireplaces the White House is not an easy building to deep-clean. But that's exactly what happened this week.
Even gorillas like to savor the taste of fresh snow.
Only a day into President Joe Biden's administration and there's already an Easter egg in the HTML code of the newly updated White House website.
This mythical looking dagger may have played a symbolic role in prehistoric Iberian society.
There's something deeply satisfying about watching a hedge being trimmed and maintained.
This university appears to have no problem listing a deceased professor as the "teacher" of this particular course.
Guardsmen were later let back into facilities after an outry from lawmakers.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared noticeably more chipper during a White House briefing on Thursday compared to his previous coronavirus taskforce appearances.
The comedian has been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June before his winter stint on stage in Texas.
From waiting for the perfect setting for years to being emotionally stirred by human-wildlife conflicts, these photographers share stories behind their most challenging photos.
It's hard to make resumes stand out in a lineup of applicants, but if you're able to customize resumes this way, it'll likely give you a leg up.
Two men arrested in connection with the Capitol riot sold themselves as seduction experts.
No inflator? No problem!
As we mourn the life of Hank Aaron, it's worth revisiting his historic home run, hit on April 8, 1974.
Analysts say Navalny's return was a significant blow to Putin's image and left the Kremlin with a dilemma.
How many layers of quotes do you think we can get away with? Three? Four? Doesn't matter, we're inspired as all heck.
The Vermont Senator didn't realize that his presence at Joe Biden's inauguration had become a sensation.