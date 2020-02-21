YouTuber Builds Miniature Working Lumber Mill Completely Out Of Legos
A resourceful LEGO fan built a fully functional custom built Firewood Factory.
When an opponent taunted MMA fighter and "Survivor" contestant Ana Maria Pal, she did not shrug it off — instead breaking his nose with a headbutt.
One wrong move and you're in big trouble. Luckily, Angus Sellen makes all the right moves here.
The park is gone, but all of our favorites are back — plus a few new faces. Season 3 premieres March 15.
Sbarro's pizzeria chain was once ubiquitous at mall food courts. Why is the company dying?
YouTuber Cleetus McFarland bought an abandoned racetrack — and he and his crew are having some fun cleaning it up.
The story behind how the United States nearly built a nuclear armed battle station.
"His eyes didn't look healthy but his voice might be better than on any other album" — pianist Mike Garson and guitarist Carlos Alomar recall the sessions that featured soul greats like Luther Vandross and visitors John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen.
In Nicosia, physical barriers separate the Greek and Turkish communities — but many residents don't seem to mind.
It was one small move, but it ended up having a disastrous domino effect.
On August 5, 2019, as he paddled into the second month of a 2,300-mile solo journey by bicycle and kayak across northern Canada, 30-year-old Frenchman Thomas Destailleur admitted to his social media followers that he was scared.
A new pack from HoverGlide looks like magic. But there's a perfectly good physics explanation.
Skip the haunted house, this place will surely creep you out.
Too many prisoners, too few officers leads to violence — and not even the guards are safe.
When I tweeted casually about "South Park" on my way to work, I wasn't expecting the tsunami I unleashed.
What do Americans frequently Google about other states?
These extraordinary avant-garde movie posters are from the pre-Stalin days of the Soviet Union before Soviet Realism took a hold on graphic design.
"Risk Legacy" is a reimagining of the classic board game Risk. Instead of starting over entirely for each new game, the fallout from the previous game will alter the world in the new one.
Amazon's A-to-Z Guarantee did not protect me as a seller. Based on my experience with this transaction, I cannot in good faith recommend selling cameras on Amazon anymore.
Around 10pm at a summer solstice party somewhere in Canada on June 20, 2000, about 20 people swallowed glasses of water mixed with the powerful psychedelic LSD. A decimal place error caused them to take way more of the drug than they thought they were getting.
Good luck figuring out where that pitch is going before it passes you by.
Accused of orchestrating a literary Ponzi scheme, Gérard Lhéritier prepares his defense as his breathtaking collection is auctioned off.
"We are sidestepping all of the scientific challenges that have held fusion energy back for more than half a century," says the director of an Australian company that claims its hydrogen-boron fusion technology is already working a billion times better than expected.
Donald Trump's senior adviser has been the true driving force behind this Administration's racist agenda. How far will he go?
Clifton Collins fears his fishing gear was taken to the dump by his landlord after he was jailed.
New research has revealed that the common ancestor of Neanderthals and Denisovans interbred with its own predecessor, a population of "superarchaic" hominids.
If unfair labor practices are happening at brands that are generally making a concerted effort to do things right, is there any hope for the industry at large?
Ajax's Ryan Babel took out his frustrations with Getafe's time wasting tactics by mockingly falling to the ground and limping.
Once exclusive to faraway locations, overwater bungalows have made their way closer to home for Americans. But that doesn't mean they're any more affordable.
This is amazing. This is confusing.
It's shocking how many of the tropes of middle age have been enacted by the most visible tech titans. And now, the companies they built are also showing signs of entering an existential crisis
The echo effects here are, well, amazing.
She tormented studio executives, actors, makeup artists, security guys, photographers and screenwriters for years — until corporate investigator Nicoletta Kotsianas was put on the case.
A decades-long quest, bordering on obsession, leads one man to a small village in the Sierra Juarez—and, perhaps, to the Hill of the Jaguar.
Gayageum prodigy Luna Lee performs a cover of the Lil Nas X standard on her Korean zither-like string instrument.
On the morning of January 9th, 2017, Anthony Montwheeler kidnapped his ex-wife Annita Harmon near her home in Weiser, Idaho, and drove 20 miles across the state border to Oregon.
No one ever said that it'd be easy for a tech company to break into television, but surely no one expected it to be this rough.
All the credit in the world to BYU student-athlete Zac McWhorter, who seems to be taking the 18 stitches to his scrotum as well as a person can.
Apart from Bernie and the billionaires, the Democratic presidential field is hurting for cash.
Home values in these five cities are predicted to rise over the long term, making them top picks if you're interested in real estate investment.
In a first for quantum physics, University of Otago researchers have "held" individual atoms in place and observed previously unseen complex atomic interactions.
Pilots and aviation experts say spatial disorientation could have played a role in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.
The proposal to link the EU's facial recognition databases would likely connect them to the US as well, in a massive consolidation of biometric data.
Road rage is everywhere — including on the streets of war-torn Syria.
A classified briefing to House members is said to have angered the president, who complained that Democrats would "weaponize" the disclosure.
A former Disney World employees describes working her way up from playing Winnie the Pooh to Mulan and Pocahontas.
It's not an uncommon phenomenon, but it's still curious to see an egg that only has a membrane holding it intact instead of a shell.
Tax exemptions, labour exploitation and explosive growth: how Jeff Bezos made Amazon one of the world's biggest companies.
Parker has found a very creative way to keep himself endlessly entertained.