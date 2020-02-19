YouTuber Attempts To Sharpen 'Impossible To Sharpen' Ceramic Knife
A YouTuber demonstrates why ceramic knives are super difficult to sharpen on traditional knife sharpening stones — and how, against all odds, he got his sharpened.
"Check it out — even their trees get Brazilians."
Back in 1985, the biggest news of the day in Canada was a young boy's fight to save his massive snow house after the city of Regina declared it unsafe.
A potential rockfall debris was cleared away by this wrecking ball to protect a nearby highway.
JP Sears demonstrates what life would be like if couples just said it like it is.
Newman is in serious — although reportedly non-life-threatening — condition following the crash.
The moment the squirrel realizes he's been defeated and slides slowly to the ground? *Chef's kiss*
Is the traditional supply chain a modern automaker's worst enemy?
On Google Maps, Fadwa's Airbnb listing appears very close to Jerusalem. In reality, it isn't.
The fascinating history behind how little-known video game designer Martin Hollis accidentally created one of the greatest Nintendo 64 games.
We're gaga for her.
The children of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade play on the same L.A. prep-school basketball team. It's a very strange kind of teenage fame.
The #PayUpHollywood movement is shedding light on the difficulties of being a Hollywood assistant. We asked some to share their stories of working for agents and producers who don't make the best bosses.
A restaurant chain in Kentucky was about to be robbed when two married police officers out on a date night interceded.
Welcome to the Louisiana clinic at the center of the battle that could gut Roe v. Wade.
The first city of the U.S. tech economy is grappling with homelessness, housing affordability, and deteriorating livability. If its leaders don't get their act together, San Francisco just might chase out the booming industry that funds it.
When you're making the case for the public to choose your fast food establishment over a competitor, "mold" is the last thing you'd want on customers' minds, but Burger King is going all in.
There are a lot of flowery, feel-good narratives around running as exercise—but the reality is, even people who are committed to it hate it.
After you drive a car off the dealership lot, the vehicle tends to immediately lose value but some depreciate much faster than others.
ElectionGuard isn't designed to make voting machines safe from hackers. It's meant to make hacking them pointless.
During a soccer match in Karagümrük, Turkey, a dog rushed the field to the total amusement of the players and fans.
It's no secret that Americans aren't exactly leading the pack in mathematics.
A South African Rooikat vehicle, uh, showed off its maneuverability as it swerved toward a group of spectators.
Former mobster Michael Franzese evaluates whether movies were being completely true to life with their depiction of mafia culture.
Intuit has amped up its misleading digital advertising in the wake of a new IRS agreement that bars tax prep companies from burying the agency's Free File program.
"I'm not sure to this day who wrote my number," explains one unlucky person with their number on the wall.
The Futuro house was a product of post-war Finland, reflecting the period's faith in technology, the conquering of space, unprecedented economic growth, and an increase in leisure time.
This is the most delightful thing you'll watch this week.
The pink princess philodendron is the ultimate Instagram plant, with three-digit price tags to match. The following it cultivated was also ripe for deception.
In 2018, the owner of Two-Bit History wrote a successful article about mathematician Ada Lovelace. But if you search Google for that article today, you won't find it.
"I thought lightning never strikes twice in the same place. But my car was hit twice on a slippery road."
The 2,666 on board the Diamond Princess signed up for a two-week pleasure cruise around east Asia. They ended up at the heart of a global epidemic.
A series of triangular and rectangular platforms create numerous floor levels inside this house in Osaka, Japan.
"Outta my way, I say. This is my door."
For a generation of teens, the fragrance and its iconic ads upheld a bygone image of masculinity.
Well, that's one way to make an entrance.
Her children were dead before she realized she'd stabbed them. Does she belong in prison?
The actor speaks frankly about everything from his addictive behavior and his divorce to why he lied about that back tattoo.
Archeologists have discovered a 7,000-year-old Neolithic well in eastern Europe, which they believe is the oldest wooden structure in the world.
When parents portray success as a linear progression of SAT scores, acceptance to selective colleges and high-powered internships, they set kids up for disappointment.
If you're unhappy and you know it, throw up your head.
We are sitting and talking at an amusingly named diner-type location in the Bay Area. I will not be more specific, as Fowler has been stalked by private detectives and others in the aftermath of her extremely viral blog post about sexual harassment at Uber.
With the Long-Term Stock Exchange, Lean Startup guru Eric Ries is building his own Wall Street in Silicon Valley.
Mike Bloomberg is pouring wild amounts of money into campaign-event catering tailored to the region. If he feeds them, will they vote for him?
"They happen to sell products, but they are a data company," says one former executive of Jeff Bezos' behavioral tracking obsession.
A baby grey headed flying fox gets rescued from the bushfires in Australia and fed some delicious pieces of fruit.
The Democratic primary started with the biggest and most diverse field of contenders ever. It's been winnowed down since then, but voters remain divided on the best choice to face off against President Trump in November.
Incredible feats of genetic engineering and frozen biobanks could prevent Australia's iconic marsupials from disappearing for good.
Pros: The SUV is no longer stuck in a snow drift. Cons: The SUV no longer has a rear window.