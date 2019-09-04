Let’s get something out of the way up front: Ray Magliozzi hates cars. And not in a my-car-is-a-pain-in-the-ass-and-it’s-always-breaking kind of way (though there is some of that too), but in a they’re-killing-the-planet kind of way.
Porsche's first electric car was no secret. The Taycan was teased, spied, advertised, and promoted for four years. But after the official reveal on Wednesday, Porsche's first electric car is now out in the open.
In the latest cool advance for artificial learning and machine intelligence, researchers have created a code that can reconstruct blurry, low-resolution images of faces to clear, higher-resolution versions that come very close to what the actual faces look like.
Nardoo, a type of fern, is packed with an enzyme called thiaminase, which is toxic to the human body. Thiaminase breaks down the body's supply of Vitamin B1, which prevents the body using the nutrients in food.
You might (or might not) be surprised at how often in my work as a mortician I am asked whether a mourning family member can keep a dearly departed’s skull. Assuming your intentions are good, you’re looking at three major hurdles to clear before Dad’s brainpan can hold jelly beans on your coffee table: paperwork, legal control, and skeletonization.
On a Thursday night in Brooklyn, a giant basilisk was crowd-surfing at the Knitting Factory. The crowd roared and cheered, lifting the stuffed animal overhead as it sang along with a ridiculous chorus about saving Ginny Weasley from the serpentine monster.
Luigi Ángel Guerrero Ovalles had never been in a protest before, and he wasn’t planning to attend one that Wednesday. But when a festive parade of neighbours passed his window on the morning of 23 January, the 24-year-old student changed his mind.
At first glance, WeWork and Peloton, which both released their S-1s in recent weeks, don’t have much in common: one company rents empty buildings and converts them into office space, and the other sells home fitness equipment and streaming classes. Both, though, have prompted the same question: is this a tech company?
In February 2017, a GIF of a flailing purple dove from a Facebook sticker set called "Trash Doves" was seemingly everywhere, popping up in never-ending chains of comment threads. But after achieving viral fame, the sticker set led to a litany of issues as it journeyed across the web.
Suzanne Peika could not quite believe what she was seeing. It was February 2, 1965, and Peika was looking at man with brown hair, a thin mustache, and an eyepatch, who looked exactly like her uncle Lawrence Bader. There was just one problem: Her uncle was supposed to be dead.
The world's five most powerful millennials now, and maybe for the rest of our lives, are Jared Kushner (b. 1981), Kim Jong-un (b. 1984), Mark Zuckerberg (b. 1984), Stephen Miller (b. 1985) and Mohammed bin Salman (b. 1985).
When a promising student left a neighborhood full of heroin for the University of Pennsylvania, it should have been a moving story. But what does an at-risk student actually need to thrive — or even just to survive?