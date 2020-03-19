YouTuber Attempts To Cross The World's Hottest Lake In A Homemade Ice Boat
Ryan Trahan spent three months building a 4,000 pound boat made out of ice and attempt to sail the length of the world's hottest lake.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
A new survey shows that baby boomers, one of the groups of people most likely to experience complications from COVID-19, are also the least likely to worry about contracting it.
These charts show the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in each country. New cases have dwindled in China and South Korea, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most of the world.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
Things are grim right now, which is probably why this utterly delightful video is going viral.
Trump is not averse to lying, but given his past statements on the disease, his recent claim that "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic" is pretty blatant.
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and basketball player Donovan Mitchell were among the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread.
A savvy mechanic devised a unique bicycle design by building transparent wheels.
They were 31 men at the bottom of the world exploring uncharted territory. What followed was one of the most terrifying survival stories of all time.
Slovenia-based creative Jure Tovrljan incorporated "social distancing" and other measures to famous marks.
Mercury absorbs the gold to form an amalgam and it's super interesting to watch.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
Wonder Woman got Mark Ruffalo, Sia, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams and more to sing John Lennon, and while the video doesn't help, per se, it does give us a moment of distraction to do what we love: joke about celebrities.
Unclear why this dog's human waited until now to share this talent with the world, but better late than never.
Bread has sustained cultures across the globe and we all have our favorites.
His biceps once trumped Arnold's. As other Gold's Gym icons parlayed their physiques into fame and fortune, Bill Pettis took a different route — one that landed him on the Venice Boardwalk.
Bergamo, in northern Italy, called in the military to transport its dead to crematoriums around the country.
Everyone has a past, but not everyone's past includes a stranger imprisoned in a bunker for the last 30 years. "
Cats are graceful, agile creatures, but can they squeeze themselves through a four-inch hole?
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
A parking lot hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake from three miles away was caught on film by a Tesla.
"Every time each of us stops, or even just delays, an infection is a small victory."
Spoiler alert: James Marsden can sing and no, it's really, really not what we need.
You've almost certainly heard their 2002 hit single "Headstrong." It's what the band was best known for — until yesterday.
"I open doors" is a YouTube channel where every video is a brief clip of a person opening a door. They've uploaded nearly every day for a full year, opening more than 300 doors on video.
Some states are equipped to handle a coronavirus crisis, and some are not — and it has little to do with development status.
One of his forgeries hung in a show at the Met. Steve Martin bought another of his fake paintings. Still others have sold at auction for multi-million-dollar prices. So how did a self-described German hippie pull off one of the biggest, most lucrative cons in art-world history? And how did he get nailed?
Sen. Richard Burr issued a warning at a private event weeks ago to prepare for dire effects from the coronavirus, going further than his more public comments, according to a recording obtained by NPR.
This person, who wishes to remain anonymous, is serving a 15-year sentence at a federal penitentiary in a southern US state. The facility in which he is housed operates beyond capacity and has scarce medical care.
Uber and Lyft's response to pay floor regulations was an algorithmic quota system that has become a dystopic rat race.
Andrew Yang, who popularized Universal Basic Income during the 2020 Democratic primary, has seen his signature policy soar in popularity during the coronavirus economic crisis.
The epic, never-before-told story behind possibly the greatest fashion emergency in history and a daring, near-deadly escape.
A new study examines how Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Brave, Edge, and Yandex collect user data.
Good fences make good pets.
Performance reviews are part of every job — but when you're the only Black guy in the office, they can leave a terrible aftertaste.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
A BASE jumper in Switzerland realizes mid-jump that his parachute isn't working. Miraculously, he survived the fall, and came to rest in a shallow river.
In 1978, an eighth grader from a prominent Austin family killed his teacher. More than four decades later, his classmates are still haunted by what happened that terrible day and after.
Rent abatement, tax deferrals and immediate unemployment benefits are at the top of the list.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.
How an aerial-combat theory can help fight the outbreak.
Could some humans be able to sense the Earth's magnetic field? Evidence suggests humans could be — yes, this is the real term — magnetoreceptors.
We don't know whether to scream or squeal in appreciation.
"I think most of us are anticipating getting COVID-19. I've had that conversation with almost all the attendings, and I have been told that I've been exposed already. "
The coronavirus pandemic has upended everyday life around the world — one of the most stark changes has been in air travel. This infographic from Visual Capitalist demonstrates how much the health scare has impacted flight capacity.