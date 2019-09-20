Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
PLAYING GOD
theverge.com

In the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, Border Patrol spent billions on high-tech surveillance. All the drones, cameras and manpower do little to deter migrants from trying to cross the border — it only makes the journey deadlier.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces