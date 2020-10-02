Pedestrian Receives Some Instant Karma When They Walk Straight Into An U-Haul Truck After Jaywalking
1. Don't jaywalk. 2. Keep your eyes on the road after you flip people off.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
1. Don't jaywalk. 2. Keep your eyes on the road after you flip people off.
A brave arborist in San Bernardino, California, climbed a 100-foot palm tree to chop off some fronds that might cause damage to humans and property.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
The "Mythbusters" star constructs a 1/10 scale shipping container.
The new movie, titled, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.
How did people used to party in the 1980s? An intrepid videographer captured the moment on tape and it's mind-boggling to look back on.
Fear the walking dead, unless… well, they don't want to be near you.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How would the parties — and the public — respond to such a tragic event?
Someone posed a question to r/AskReddit about times people "massively f*cked up" at their job and what happened. Dozens of Redditors obliged.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The swimming times have decreased significantly since 1932.
Crunch — the expectation that employees must work many additional, unsustainable hours — isn't going to stop unless we all speak up.
A fake fundraising email, conspiracies about the diagnosis and a deceptively edited video are all making the rounds already.
1. Don't jaywalk. 2. Keep your eyes on the road after you flip people off.
The first sequel is in the can and the second is almost complete but the universe has changed in the 11 years since cinema's biggest sci-fi blockbuster.
Places that were less popular before the pandemic are suddenly in high demand.
How did people used to party in the 1980s? An intrepid videographer captured the moment on tape and it's mind-boggling to look back on.
"It's complete bullsh*t. He has no idea what he's talking about." "Totally Under Control," the new documentary from director Alex Gibney was filmed in secret for five months earlier this year and reveals the many failings and coverups of Trump administration in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
A biologist working off the Ross Sea in Antarctica has stumbled upon an assortment of Adélie penguin remains, some of which appeared to have died only recently. Turns out these dead penguins are actually quite ancient, having been newly exposed by the effects of global warming.
"The Secret Life of Groceries" exposes the dark secrets of America's food supply.
When your deliberation over dinner choices resembles a news broadcast.
The updates don't come every spring and fall, but space operating systems keep evolving.
YouTubers are using AI to bring history to life. But historians argue the process is nonsense.
These Samsung's SMART Signage LED signage panels produce eye-poppingly realistic visual effects.
A massive dam project has inundated the ancient Turkish town of Hasankeyf.
In the new adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Anne Hathaway plays a witch that hates children, coming to HBO Max on October 22.
This week was… a lot! Please come with us on a retrospective journey through the week in great tweets.
At last night's presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden refused to endorse the Green New Deal but reaffirmed some of his campaign's climate promises.
Rocksy the raccoon is not shy about stealing food from the cat food bowl or knocking on a glass door to get people's attention.
A new survey revives a decades-long debate over how to measure public attitudes about Jews and genocide.
The evidence that the coronavirus spreads through the air has been mounting for months — but official guidance has barely shifted. Jose-Luis Jimenez has had enough.
When Hugh Jackman commits to a bit, he goes all out, as he did here in this R.M. Williams commercial.
The winter months are coming, and that means bad things for car batteries. Stay prepared with this car jumper and emergency battery pack.
Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis broke as much of America was asleep. Here's how international news stations reported the story as it happened.
As I'm slogging through a run, I never tell myself I'm halfway. Everything I just did, I have to do it all again? Not a helpful thought. Instead, I use some more creative math.
This week, we've got "That was the worst thing I've ever seen," "Relationships should be 50/50," "Did you really ever experience NYC?", "Will you shut up, man?" and "Now from the top, make it drop."
"Saturday Night Live" will return on October 3 with Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph portraying Democratic presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Oh, well imagine: Panic! at the Disco's debut album is 15 years old, and young listeners still love it.
Donald Trump's announcement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus sent shockwaves around the world, and newspaper editors scrambled to keep up.
A brave arborist in San Bernardino, California, climbed a 100-foot palm tree to chop off some fronds that might cause damage to humans and property.
Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched the 67-year-old actor in the head.
Insights and observations about Super Mario, what he means to video game culture and why he remains popular today.
William Osman goes through extreme lengths to show what would happen if a human hand came in contact with a garbage disposal.
Planespotters reported that one Boeing E-6B Mercury was flying off the East Coast and another above Oregon
The disclosure comes after months of pressure from Amazon workers and labor groups calling for the company to divulge the COVID-19 numbers.
Well, this nu-metal remake of "Ice Ice Baby" is quite something, we'll tell you that.
Rukmini Callimachi has come under criticism following new revelations about one of her sources.
DNA testing companies are rolling out algorithm updates, spotlighting the fickleness of ethnicity results, and perhaps reinforcing some troubling beliefs.
Some people camp in the wilderness. Some choose more unconventional places.
"The Meaning of Mariah Carey" traces Carey's journey to becoming a pop star. And it's not without its surprises: revelations from her difficult family life, her abusive marriage to Tommy Mottola, her 2001 Glitter "breakdown" and more.
"Yes, I have had clients that are the Busy Bee people."
The self-storage industry has increased their footprint over the past decade. Here's how the business of storing your stuff has taken off.
What does indoor dining feel like right now? Kind of nice. Kind of yikes.
I thought I was a prison abolitionist. But then a stranger broke into my bedroom.