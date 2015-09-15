Woman Explains Why She's Living In The Basement Of That Viral Zillow Gone Wild Listing
The woman living in the basement of that viral Zillow listing came forward to give her side of the story.
"Everybody broke up in the pandemic, and all they want is one-bedrooms," one agent told Curbed.
Chef and author J. Kenji López-Alt demonstrates how to butcher a whole chicken, reveals why eggs make everything more delicious, explains how to correctly salt your food and more in this Twitter Q&A.
"Are 25 year olds really more random than 60 year olds?"
This week, we've also got a guy who thinks American life was better before everyone could get education and a woman who is very against the idea of students who aren't in debt.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who famously use to frequently publicly ambush liberal figures, gets a taste of her own medicine when CNN's Jim Acosta holds her feet to the fire over her text message about martial law to Mark Meadows.
With COVID-19 case numbers becoming a less reliable measure of the pandemic, public health experts are turning to other metrics.
The Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences shows what happens when foam cups experience underwater pressure.
People seem to be forgetting that there are two real people in the midst of this who are having to relive the worst parts of their relationship.
Mac or PC — you need to completely erase your personal data from your device before passing it off.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
These French YouTubers break a car in order to break the internet in this extreme stunt.
Illinois law bans schools from fining students. But an investigation has found police do it for them, issuing costly tickets that burden families.
James Corden stuns his audience by saying he's leaving "The Late Late Show" in 2023.
Kyiv's top prosecutor accuses 10 Russian soldiers of looting, torture and murder.
CNN+ was a case study in why spending $300 million on a product nobody wants to buy is a bad business idea.
A jarring data visualization of the world's prison population compared with the United States.
Making brain-tingling videos is fairly new, but the feeling itself is not.
Here's how ABS helps a driver maintain better control of a vehicle versus regular braking.
Samsung's new advert has been criticised by some women's running groups for being unrealistic.
Ten full-time staff members were laid off less than five months after launch.
James O'Donoghue created a stunning visualization of our solar system that helps illustrate the scale of our planet compared to everything else.
Former president hadn't posted on own app in months.
From the mind of Mike Myers comes a miniseries called "The Pentaverate." about a Canadian journalist who's out to win his job back by exposing the world's most influential secret society.
Jimmy and Jessica Alba competed against Benicio Del Toro and Miguel in a game where each team took turns trying to get their partners to guess movie titles in under five seconds without saying their names. The result was pure chaos.
Laborers worked for a month disposing of birds killed in a gruesomely inhumane manner. Then they found they too were disposable
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill as they face off against the biggest carnivore ever seen in "Jurassic World Dominion," releasing on June 10, 2022.
The bolide, which disintegrated in Louisiana, was also reportedly spotted in Arkansas and Mississippi.
The Mars helicopter drone Ingenuity has captured aerial photos of some of the used Perseverance landing gear. NASA says this detailed aerial perspective could provide valuable insights for future missions.
Ben Shapiro cuts off a student during a contentious back-and-forth about wokeness during an event at Iowa State University.
An Italian court ruled on Wednesday that children born in the country will be given both their mother's and father's last names when they are born.
Robots are about to venture into the sunless depths of lunar craters to investigate ancient water ice trapped there, while remote studies find hints about how water arrives on rocky worlds.
Dr. Erica Brozovsky explains that pronouns have been around for hundreds of years and are a quintessential way that we communicate.
The major increase in US support would include $20bn in military assistance, plus economic aid.
Here's why electric vehicles aren't exactly the perfect future we were promised, and why they shouldn't be considered a foolproof method to combat climate change.
"Mystery Incorporated" is the gritty live-action reboot of a beloved children's animated show that we all deserve.
Amber Heard pledged to pay the ACLU $3.5 million after reaching a divorce settlement with Johnny Depp back in 2016, but only paid a portion of that amount — and some of the money might have come from Elon Musk.
Data shows that there's a new California city hotter than Los Angeles and the Bay Area, and that it's time to take Miami seriously as a legit big city.
Someone captured a sea lion take a seat poolside after a dip in the pool.
Shouldn't TikTok users have agency over what we're exposed to?
WSJ's Joanna Stern called the inventor of the iPhone autocorrect feature, Ken Kocienda, out on the ducking issue on everyone's minds.