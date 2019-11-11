Woman Asks If She'll Get Sick From A Computer Virus To Tech Support Scammer
She could have hung up when a scammer called claiming to be tech support for Microsoft, but no, she decided to give as good as she got.
A father in the Netherlands filmed a portrait of his daughter Lotte every week from the day she was born. Here they are stitched together in a surreal montage of growing up.
"Are you crying after watching this love story play out? Good, buy a Renault!"
And before you get too annoyed at him, he has a good agenda at heart.
Is it worth spending more on new brake pads? YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks it down in great detail.
He can now officially be inducted into the Jenga Hall of Fame.
Frankfurt lost 1-0 to Freiburg over the weekend in Germany's Bundesliga, but things were a lot worse than a simple loss for Frankfurt's David Abraham, who was red carded after sending Freiburg Manager Christian Streich flying to the turf.
The University of Virginia was supposed to transform a slave-owning generation, but it failed.
Saffron is currently mostly imported from Iran. What if we grew our own, in New England?
The day Dhruv Gaur's "Jeopardy!" episode taped was also the day it was announced that beloved host Alex Trebek would be undergoing another round of chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer. So when Gaur found himself sitting well behind the pack going into Final Jeopardy, he decided to use his answer to send a message to Trebek.
"Succession" showed us the wealthy corporate types, but what about small, blue-collar businesses passed down from father to son?
Jason Lutes worked twenty years on this epic book. Prepare to be amazed.
It's a Veteran's Day miracle!
The venom toward President Trump was as thick as the vapor clouds at an industry rally on Saturday.
While little known outside of France, architect and city planner Tony Garnier is as closely associated with Lyon as Antoni Gaudí is with Barcelona.
A sip for every "This is my watching Hallmark Christmas movies shirt" shirt would have made for a good drinking game for somebody with a death wish. By hour six roaming the floors of a convention center in New Jersey for Hallmark's first ever ChristmasCon, that somebody is me.
The entwined roots of Indian rubber trees form bridges that — unlike steel structures — grow more durable with time.
"My time in 12-step recovery offered the radical (to me) idea that profundity wasn't predicated solely on dysfunction."
In this highly competitive training, pup perfection is demanded — and not every student can make it to graduation.
Jamie Heinemeier Hansson speaks out about her experience on the receiving end of a black box algorithm, which deemed that her husband, tech entrepreneur David Heinemeier Hansson, was worthy of a credit limit 20 times hers.
Or is there really a besuited guy out there doling out roundhouse kicks on the mean streets of Penza?
A conversation with Tara Westover, author of "Educated," on how the experience gap between urban and rural areas is fast becoming an empathy gap.
Towering glass structures are an environmental nightmare. And there's a growing consensus that we should stop building them
Truly the most riveting version of a high-speed chase we've ever seen.
On therapy and acting like a man.
Luckily, nobody on the American Airlines flight was injured as snowy conditions wreaked havoc in Chicago.
The mysterious Celera 500L built by the silent Otto Aviation company has successfully taken to the skies.
Scientists are finding that galaxies can move with each other across huge distances, and against the predictions of basic cosmological models. The reason why could change everything we think we know about the universe.
"For me it's not so much about winning. It's just about exploring what can be done and having fun with it along the way."
As gender-reveal parties get both more popular and more explosive, they're also getting more dangerous.
Guess "live and let lick" is not a belief that everyone subscribes to.
The Olivetti P101 was a hit — and it may well have caused a couple as well.
He was convinced the deaths of his friends in combat were my fault. It took him years to realize this feeling had a name: survivor guilt.
Show of hands: whose dad works in the bush?
In the opioid wars, inside can feel safer than the perils of the street.
Farmers are scrambling to cash in on the CBD boom. But when their hemp crops tip over the 0.3% legal limit for THC, they lose everything.
It isn't your fault you commit bad design on a daily basis. You just don't know.
Photographer John Humble peels back the glamour and the glitz, to paint a revealing portrait of La-La Land during the 1980s.
Mean girls and cliques were a startling change from working with her primatologist parents. Fortunately, she'd learned a bit about navigating vicious social structures.
Here's a perfect little internet clip, courtesy of TikTok user @jessicaryce and a bunch of stray cats.
For example, Bill Gates, who had made his first billion dollars by 1987, would have had $13.9 billion in 2018 instead of $97 billion.
Equipped with a burner laptop and more than a little apprehension, one BuzzFeed reporter dives in.
Here's a memory lane no one wants to visit: stories of crushing rejections. Come on down!
The Solent Forts, a series of perfectly odd 19th-century forts, are now on the market for an undisclosed amount. Sandwiched between the coast of England and the Isle of Wight, the circular forts were commissioned by prime minister Lord Palmerston in the mid-19th century to defend England's ports against enemy attacks.
And it's almost unbearably cute.
Trying to define television in the 2010s has proven just as great a task as keeping up with the surge in series, which crested in 2018 with 495 scripted shows.
The fascinating reasons why public restrooms have U-shaped toilet seats.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.