First-Ever Camera Footage From A Wild Wolf's Collar Reveals What A Day In A Wolf's Life
It's not every day that you get to see a wolf's point-of-view.
It's not every day that you get to see a wolf's point-of-view.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
So you started lifting weights and pursuing a high-protein diet. How long before your hard work starts to show? Here's a reasonable timeline for when you'll start to see results.
It's not every day that you get to see a wolf's point-of-view.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Anastasia slowly gained the trust of the grumpiest stray cat in the neighborhood.
And why Kate Winslet, in HBO's "Mare of Easttown," is the exception.
Here's how to aim, shoot and score as an airplane spotter.
Universal Pictures gave this YouTuber $100 to remake their action flick and he seemingly pulled it off with flying colors.
When your job is running 26.2 miles first thing in the morning, you get pretty good at catching Zs.
A tweet from Elon Musk, one of Dogecoin's richest fans, has made the cryptocurrency's value soar more than 100%.
Ben Morris sees how much of the high life he can enjoy for just an hour long first class flight.
New paint reflects 98% of sunlight as well as radiating infrared heat into space, reducing need for air conditioning.
Why we can't resist the idea of something for nothing.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A hilarious toddler in Glasgow told her uncle to "shut yer geggie" — which means "shut your mouth" in Scottish — and gleefully said "I'm going to be rude to you."
I'd never seen law enforcement show this level of restraint at any protest, much less a riot. And now we know why.
The first episode of the series nearly didn't make it to air. Perhaps that's comforting as the Thronesverse tries to find its footing with an array of planned spinoffs.
We hope nobody, including the bobcat, was seriously harmed.
This week, we've also got actors who always understand the assignment and "you can be a different person after the pandemic."
Owners looking to change the fates of their billion-dollar basketball franchises are increasingly turning to one former English Premier League executive who lives in the Connecticut suburbs for help.
Some of these new Oreos just don't make any sense at all.
When it comes to the scale of infections, the two nations are similarly matched. But Brazil, home to almost 214 million, has seen more than 365,000 people die from COVID-19, more than double the number of deaths in India, which has a far greater population of 1.4 billion.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The uncomfortable calculation every bro makes before greeting a friend.
It's a matter of constant conflict.
If you're into DIY, this ultra-tiny drill is a great way to get into those hard-to-reach places.
If you want a half-way decent pizza in a regular home oven, a pizza stone is where you want to start. This pack also comes with a peel and cutter, so you can start cranking out pies.
Pocket knives, whiskey stones, candles, sunglasses and more are on sale at Huckberry. Let's enjoy the warm weather.
Inside the rise (and continued rise) of Dogecoin.
Canadian Parliament member William Amos had reportedly forgotten that his camera was on when he was changing out of his jogging clothes.
It's likely we're going to need regular follow-up COVID-19 shots to boost the immunity we get from the first round of vaccines, and to help protect us against variants, experts said on Thursday.
NBC News reviewed posts from four private, secret Facebook groups that describe themselves as solely for current and former special operations forces.
That was almost too much of a close call.
La Noxe is a new bar in the 28th Street 1 train subway station in midtown. Aside from Grand Central and Penn Stations, drinking establishments are a rarity in the MTA system.
"If you can't tell the difference between those two things, it's crazy," the televangelist quipped.
The flush toilet may be the world's gold standard for sanitation, but the sewer infrastructure it demands is inefficient, costly and outdated.
A 27-year-old real estate agent is auctioning off an NFT that comes with an IRL duplex in Thousand Oaks, California. Why?
It's irritating to be on either side of this.
Got a lot of fuzz or little nubs coming off your favorite blanket? This handheld shaver makes it feel like new.
Golf isn't known for being a contact sport but the final hole of a fundraising event at the Maccauvlei Golf Club in South Africa got violent when a pair of reportedly inebriated golfers fought over a lost phone, according to a report by The Daily Mail.
Bhutan reported that between March 27, when the nation began distributing doses, and early this week, 93% of eligible adults had gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine.
Why Taiwan's cash machines and copiers depend on coconut crisps.
Here's a thorough breakdown of how Carlos Rodón lost a perfect game on a toe ball.
Data from a Census Bureau community survey shows that millennials between the ages of 25 and 39 are moving to cities in Texas, Colorado, Washington and Arizona over places like New York City and Chicago.
"A Little Life" author Hanya Yanagihara will be releasing her third novel "To Paradise" early next year. It's set in three different centuries, in three alternate versions of America.
Here's why all modern apartment construction looks identical.
A massive effort to view a black hole in multiple ways is helping scientists untangle what happens when gravity is pushed to extremes.
Who better to tell the inside story of the tragedy than one of its perpetrators?
Apple's announcement that it will give users the option to grant permission before an app can track a user has led to the biggest tech war in modern times.