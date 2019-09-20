Here's Why You Couldn't Win The McDonald's Monopoly Game
Your luck of winning the McDonald's Monopoly game seemed as good as anyone, except for the fact that one man controlled all of the winning pieces.
Your luck of winning the McDonald's Monopoly game seemed as good as anyone, except for the fact that one man controlled all of the winning pieces.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Jomboy breaks down the wildest 9th inning we've ever seen.
Crab-like body plans have evolved independently at least five times. Biologists are still trying to figure out why.
This happened at the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks. Yes, Cartman and Kenny were there too.
Comedian Sarah Cooper really gives us what we need to succeed.
A search warrant viewed by Politico reveals that the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice laws.
Here's how groups of people cause havoc and strong-arm their way into controlling a nation.
The photoshopped image superimposed the head of Judge Bruce Reinhart on the body of Jeffrey Epstein while Ghislaine Maxwell massaged his feet.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Luciano Monosilio was just 27-years-old when he got a Michelin star. His restaurant is the only one in the world that makes dried semolina pasta in-house. Here's how they do it.
It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America.
And when we say tiny, we mean TINY. His daughter filmed the moment they drove up to the house, and also posted a house tour that you have to see to believe.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Here's how 4.5 million residents of Cape Town, one of South Africa's capital cities, almost faced one of the world's biggest water crises.
An account with the gunman's name was one of the pro-Trump social network's most prolific users.
Love is seeing your partner sleep in the car for most of the way on all the road trips you go on.
The long road to putting "Ocarina of Time" on PC.
The death of Anne Heche, an Emmy Award-winning actress and mother of two, comes a week after she crashed her car into a home in Mar Vista, California.
Christopher Nolan films are hard to decipher and he might've gone too far with "Tenet," making it his most undecipherable project yet.
Lexus has sold exactly two examples of the GS this year — probably because it was discontinued in 2020.
July rents in New York City hit an average of $5,113 this month — up from last month's record high of $5,000.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
It makes sense up until you find out what it does to everything around you.
The engineering degree to defense industry pipeline.
Here are a few items that often get left off back-to-school shopping lists, but are super useful.
The late night host slammed Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt for her "very stupid theory" about the FBI raid. "Everyone knows you get to search the cops before they search you," he quipped.
Unpacking the most notorious myth about Florida's largest retirement community.
Lifehacker spoke to some psychiatrists and psychologists about all those "facts" spreading around online recently. We need to separate fact from fiction once and for all.
Ford Quarterman hilariously delivers a full Spanish monologue as if he was taught by Peggy Hill. (From 2017)
And were there any winners? A conversation with Christine Emba, Nona Willis-Aronowitz, and Lorna Bracewell.
A first-of-its-kind analysis reveals that, on average, Army soldiers had to face at least eight counts of sexual offenses before their commanders detained them ahead of trial as often as soldiers charged with drug or burglary crimes.
You don't have to be a boxing fan for your jaw to drop watching this compilation of Mike Tyson's best moves.
Flip the switch every time you take a pill, and you'll never have to wonder if you took it yet.
You should think twice about proposing right after you finish an excruciating physical event.
Amazon's newest effort to normalize its surveillance network will feature footage from Ring surveillance cameras and commentary from comedian Wanda Sykes.
Let these famous men demonstrate the difference between going back in time to '70s disco, and going back in time to 1940s fascism.
Here's why the Vatican operates a large research center and telescope out in Graham Country, Arizona.
From "Nope" to "The Worst Person in the World," the intertitle is back — but with a twist.
To power through a mid-life crisis and move yourself forward in work, life and relationships, harness the self-awareness that builds over 20 to 30 years of adulting.
Your luck of winning the McDonald's Monopoly game seemed as good as anyone, except for the fact that one man controlled all of the winning pieces.
The iconic Hall of Famer will be the first player to have his number retired across the NBA.
That's a quicker pace than climate models predicted.
Someone hilariously recut Eddie Vedder singing "Even Flow" to sound like Eddie Vedder singing to someone who can't stand Pearl Jam.
Wes Anderson's film about two misunderstood preteens has more in common with Terrence Malick's "Badlands" than it might seem.
A man on the stage was seen "punching or stabbing" the novelist before the event, according to an AP reporter who witnessed the attack.
DIY guitar maker tchiks guitars outdid himself with this one.
Tsantsas, or shrunken heads, were a tradition for Indigenous tribes living in the Amazon rainforest.
The rock star's graphic photo stayed up for hours before it was removed. Critics say nude content posted by women, transgender and nonbinary users, however, face quicker and more punitive measures.