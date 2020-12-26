Why The Taste Of Bananas Will Change In A Few Years
The bananas we're used to will soon be a thing of the past. The world's cavendish bananas are threatened by a strain of Tropical Race 4 fungus which is expected to wipe them out.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is given a warm birthday tribute as he leaves the NIH Clinical Center on Wednesday evening.
This dad's Christmas surprise to his family turns out to be a huge mistake.
Downing Street's chief mouser made an unexpected bird attack in front of photographers waiting for the Prime Minister.
The ultimate "SNL" holiday sketch is still entertainingly shocking after all these years.
Cecily Strong impersonates Serial's Sarah Koenig as she tries to figure out who's been leaving presents on Christmas.
Alec Baldwin spoofs his famous "Glengarry Glen Ross," as an elf sent by Santa to motivate the team.
We can now confirm that Mostly Harmless was Vance Rodriguez, a technology worker originally from Louisiana but in recent years based in Brooklyn, New York. After our print story was published, Nark continued his reporting and on December 16 he connected with Rodriguez's former roommate, who is certain that the hiker known as Mostly Harmless is Rodriguez.
I moved to a great city in decline.
Back when PCs were prohibitively expensive, the Work Boy keyboard and stand combination was a concept that thrilled tech enthusiasts. An ambitious YouTuber attempts to track one down and test it out.
Archaeologists in Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD, have made the extraordinary find of a frescoed hot food and drinks shop that served up the ancient equivalent of street food to Roman passersby.
With over 2,000 reviews counted, this outstanding knife is sitting pretty at a 4.7/5-star average. If you need a reasonably-priced knife, this is the one.
After an explosion rocked an AT&T transmission building in Nashville, there have been widespread reports of outages all throughout the Southeast United States.
The voice from the loudspeaker warning Nashville residents to evacuate the area appears to be a text to speech program.
The Simpsons' thick stew of historical references, literary allusion, pop culture trivia, neologism, and comedic invention has long invited viewers to break one of the golden rules of comedy: That there's nothing to be gained from dissecting a joke.
This kid is having a really bad day.
Roughly 500 employees failed the test, which claimed they would receive a $650 bonus in lieu of a holiday party.
Karl Jobst explores the recent drama happening in the Super Mario Bros. speedrun community.
This dad's Christmas surprise to his family turns out to be a huge mistake.
Bryan Fogel's examination of the killing of the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi had trouble finding a home among the companies that can be premier platforms for documentary films.
Nashville residents were awakened to a massive explosion on Friday morning. Here's everything we know about it.
It sounded like a great idea—until it wasn't.
A mysterious monolith appeared on Christmas morning in San Francisco... and it's made of gingerbread?
Alex Winter, best known as Bill from the Bill and Ted movies, mocked Kevin Spacey's weird Christmas Eve video with a hilarious impression of the histrionic actor.
The coronavirus killed far fewer people in Africa than in Europe and the Americas, leading to a widespread perception that it was a disease of the West. Now, a tide of new cases on the continent is raising alarms.
A woman on a loudspeaker warned residents to evacuate the area, eyewitnesses told The Tennessean
Chris Boudens thought it would be fun to play Billy Joel's "Piano Man" for his dogs. This was a huge mistake.
The highest-profile public-works tragedy of the past decade has triggered a bigger breakdown in trust — and carries a lesson for post-COVID America.
After making headlines for racism in 2020, CrossFit is also struggling to appease those who are taking the coronavirus seriously and those who are ignoring it.
This week, we're fully losing it as we approach the end of the year of our hell 2020.
Joe Biden needs a Democratic majority in the Senate to get anything done.
A resourceful dog learns how to slide down this ski slope and looks like it's having the most fun of its life.
Nine ads. They are not "great" ads. I saw zero great ads this year. But these are good.
Ryan Gosling really commits to his "Saturday Night Live" characters as he demonstrates in this dark Christmas sketch from 2015.
You always wanted to try that delicious looking hot chocolate and Babish gives it his best shot.
Private executioners paid in cash. Middle-of-the-night killings. False or incomplete justifications. ProPublica obtained court records showing how the outgoing administration is using its final days to execute the most federal prisoners since World War II.
Many have started to wonder what the post-vaccine world will look like when our pale bodies trundle back into the sun, or probably more likely the darkened barrooms we once enjoyed in a pleasanter yore.
After seeing the extensive damage, it's a miracle that only three people were injured.
The TV shows, albums, books, poems, TikToks, YouTube videos and videogames that provided comfort in difficult times.
Waterloo was the site of a historic battle for labor rights and racial justice. But as the meatpacking industry changed, the workforce lost its power and was primed for an outbreak. This is how we got here.
A gamer makes a comparison of Cyberpunk 2077 for PC against Grand Theft Auto San Andreas for the PS2. It's not close.
Esposito spent 2020 playing sinister roles on "Better Call Saul," "The Boys," and "The Mandalorian" — and our TV viewing experience was better for it.
Why a piece of punctuation proposed in the 1960s was adored, ignored, and should be brought back.
"The truth about this lock is that it's more of a mechanical obstacle course."
Also featuring one gotta go, package fail and stimulus checks.
Even with a speedy rollout, many Americans will die of the coronavirus before they can get vaccinated.
Kevin Clark and Mina Kimes revel in the glory that is this Tom Brady tweet.
Tech investors have warmed to the idea that being a content creator is a legitimate form of business.
This year, the New York Times writer loved giant skeletons, TikTok romcoms, long noodles, and more.
Popular personality tests, like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, are well designed but each test comes with a set of specific limitations and inconsistencies. Learn how over the years these tests provide metrics that're used in schools, corporate work and personal relationship building.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Rock Springs, Wyoming, sits on vast underground stores of natural gas and shale oil. But what was meant to be a blessing turned into a curse.
To test out whether alcoholic consumption altered their faces, the guys at YouTube channel AsapSCIENCE drank one drink every hour and took pictures of their faces.