Piers Morgan Reveals He Was Ghosted By Meghan Markle In Unearthed 2018 Interview
Someone went back and found a 2018 interview where Morgan revealed he drank 'dirty Martinis' with her on the night she met Prince Harry.
About seven minutes into the court hearing, Deborah Davis, who was representing the alleged assault victim Mary Lindsey, said that something was amiss and that Lindsey and Coby James Harris, the defendant, were likely in the same house.
How to embarrass your teenage children in 20 seconds.
Julius Kaveckas, the owner of Phone Fix Craft, explains what gets stuck in AirPods and how they clean them.
If you're concerned about the new flyover bridge to I-40 East in Raleigh, North Carolina, it's okay. The bridge, according to authorities, is in no danger of collapsing.
The drone camera work and sound design of this 1-minute video is astounding.
When "Mythbusters" debunked the myth about "going over like a lead balloon," it changed the trajectory of the show, Adam Savage explains.
When a book passes into the public domain, it means not only that it's available for adapting and remixing, but for reprinting and reselling with a brand new cover. Some of these covers are… pretty bad. Which, obviously, makes them very fun to look at.
Since the advent of analog TVs, channel 37 has always been static. Here's why.
To thank an UPS driver for his tireless service during the pandemic, the small town of Dauphin, Pennsylvania, raised over $1,000 in gifts.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Louisville defense attorney Shameka O'Neil's conduct in the court was so unusual that it visibly shocked other court attendees.
Norton Juster's classic novel isn't about good versus evil, but reason, emotion and self-discovery.
One Texas oil and gas company left the state responsible for almost $10 million in cleanup costs.
It's all about work and angel investors and venture capitalism.
In the "top scoring view", the top few projects were monopolizing views and votes. Most people just weren't reading down the page enough to see the other ideas.
In the "newest" view, an idea only had a little time to be seen before it was buried by bad ideas or even spam.
If a car has a salvage title or rebuilt title, it means it has been damaged to the point where an insurance company deemed it a total loss. And while that sounds scary, it could be a great way to get a sweet, sweet deal on the car you want. Here are the steps needed to make that happen.
While Facebook denies that it is currently using this technology, it has filed a patent for recognizing the people Facebook users might know just by analyzing the dust and scratches of a camera lens.
We spoke to five New Yorkers who, despite the pandemic, are still renting space at WeWork locations in NYC.
Piers Morgan has stepped down as presenter of ITV's "Good Morning Britain" following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.
A clip from a 1993 episode of "Nick News" has resurfaced showing the future Duchess of Sussex fighting against sexism in TV commercials.
As the anniversary of the US lockdown approaches, the Cut spoke to seven people about the secrets they kept during the pandemic — some shameful, others liberating.
Prince Harry and Meghan made allegations of racism and more in their interview with Winfrey.
When going on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Oliver described the British royalty as "emotionally-stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job" and said Markle might have a hard time after she marries into the family.
Kimbra on winning the Grammy for Record of the Year, how the song's unlikely success inspired her to pursue her singular musical vision, and how it feels to be yet again co-nominated for a 2021 Grammy for Jacob Collier's "In My Bones."
"My buddy Sam having some fun with a skydiving stunt into a giant beach ball."
With an estimated total revenue exceeding $100 billion since 1996, Pokemon is now bigger than Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet Pikachu and his pals almost never ventured beyond their creators' homeland of Japan.
Welcome to the science of divorce. We hope you'll stay till the bottom of the article do us part.
The drone camera work and sound design of this 1-minute video is astounding.
Having a monarchy next door is a little like having a neighbour who's really into clowns and has daubed their house with clown murals, displays clown dolls in each window and has an insatiable desire to hear about and discuss clown-related news stories.
Korey Kiepert, owner and engineer with The Gravity Group, explains the difference between giga coaster and a strata coaster, and how they decide which coaster to construct.
The NASA space probe Lunar Prospector carried his ashes and crashed into the surface of the moon.
We consider just what Bruce Wayne got up to between "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises." We know it was more than just shuffling around the house.
Professional matchmaker Maria Avgitidis explains in this TikTok video why she advises people to wait until the 12th date before having sex with their partners. As Kesha warned, your love could quite literally become a drug.
New York City had the worst traffic congestion in the US in 2020, a jump from the No. 4 rank the previous year, according to a new report.
Fleming Field was the appropriately abysmal home of possibly the worst team in the history of paid play. They were called the Yonkers Hoot Owls, and their story is a lot like the movie "Major League," albeit without the uplifting arc or happy ending.
A woman's attempt to serenade a Starbucks employee at the drive-thru did not go as well as she had hoped.
After COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked, the number of Texans dependent on home oxygen equipment was at "an all-time high" when a winter storm overwhelmed the state's power grid in February, leaving many struggling for air.
The country's stance would seem to put it on the wrong side of market trends. But with its huge investment in gasoline-electric hybrids, it has big reasons to proceed slowly.
A stingy kinkajou isn't willing to share his fruit with anybody. These two mammals were rescued and are spending time at a wildlife refuge.
The calls to fire him are just.
If we rethink death in a way that technology replaces the concepts, rituals, moments, and relations that surround passing, do we necessarily redefine the future — all futures — as well?
Climate change, capitalism and disease are threatening to strike a mortal blow to the world's rubber trees. Can a solution be found before it's too late?
How to avoid them and pursue your game development career.
Tom Calnan made many shorts with his mother, who has recently passed away, during lockdown and this is one of his favorites.
The console that inspired my lifelong love of gaming.
"I saw how quickly the government shaped the narrative and formed a strikingly different 'reality,'" the filmmaker Nanfu Wang says.
"Don't mind me here. Just trying to steal back my seat."
It expands by 10,000 times in a fraction of a second, it's 100,000 times softer than Jell-O and it fends off sharks and Priuses alike.
Kat and Doug are compromising on saving for their son's education, donating to charity and building up long-term investments.
