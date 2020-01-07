Why Microsoft Is Giving Away Windows 10 For Free
Microsoft used to charge hundreds of dollars for its operating system. Why is it now giving it away like it's candy?
Now that we've seen it, we cannot ever unsee it again.
A mom makes a horrible mistake while driving her Tesla Model X.
And now if you'll excuse us, we're very hungry now and have to go hunt for some cake.
How much rotational speed can a GoPro hold up to (and film with any coherence)?
The Daily Show unearthed an interesting clip of Donald Trump saying President Obama would start a war with Iran.
The only thing that's uncontroversial about the controversial director is his unbridled fetish for feet.
Kennecott's massive structures sat deserted for decades, until the Alaskan tourism market developed, and the site was declared a National Historic Landmark, much of it later acquired by the National Park Service. Some preservation work has been undertaken, but a few of the buildings are being allowed to continue their "slide into oblivion."
Investigators were scrambling Wednesday to determine the cause of a crash that killed all 176 people on board a plane that came down shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport.
A thief burst into a shopping center in Burdell, Queensland on Monday with a front-end loader and then proceeded to steal an entire ATM machine.
New models of senior living will emphasize independence, community and good taste.
Suleimani was just the latest in a long line of killers and thugs branded as a "bodybuilder" by journalists willing to sacrifice imprecision for a little extra sizzle.
Let's just say sometimes it's worth the extra time to do it the way God intended.
You may have heard Sedaris on "This American Life," or read his essays in the New Yorker, but "Calypso" might just be his strongest work to date.
Andrew Redlawsk received a nearly-$1000 settlement following a class-action lawsuit against the Trump Organization for stiffing caterers out of tips.
"Two elephants had babies about the same time. On this day, it looked like one of the elephants didn't want the other baby elephant to get close so she pushed him away with her foot."
Since Edwin Powell Hubble published the first definitive evidence of an expanding universe in 1929, there have been two contradictory stories about the fate of the Universe
Space photographer Andrew McCarthy crafts some splendid images from his backyard, and his latest shot of Earth's moon is no exception.
A slow boat across the Atlantic plus a scenic train home to Vancouver add up to a hugely enjoyable three-week trip.
For $30 a night, it's not as horrible as you'd imagine.
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein finally faces his day in court, after 100 allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment. But as his accusers know best, there might not be a Hollywood ending.
There were no reports yet of casualties or damage at the two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces.
The trials riding legend has more stability and balance on his bike than we have on our feet.
For centuries, residents on a far-flung Japanese island have survived hardships by consuming a highly toxic plant. Now, this deadly delicacy is at risk of dying off.
Things like yoga, boxing, meditation and moderation are key.
Between the '60s and '80s, Thailand was given millions of US dollars to help fight communism. The result was dozens of Hollywood-inspired movie theaters, which are now facing demolition.
The company's newest concept is a wild mesh of technology and far-out ideas about sustainability, brought to you by a collaboration with James Camerons "Avatar" franchise.
Every year, Amazon winds up with thousands of unsold items. Where do they all go if nobody buys them?
Prime minister Sanna Marin says the policy could be the "next step" in working life.
In "The History of the University of Cambridge," author Edmund Carter praises the bridge as "one of the most curious pieces of carpentry of this kind in England."
You know how sometimes things can be funny and frightening at the same time? This is what this is.
Impossible Pork is designed for halal and kosher certification. But for those who don't eat pork for religious reasons, it may still be tough to swallow.
The comedian on his brooding adolescence, the joys of standup, and making a Netflix show for kids.
The Nikon P900 Coolpix Camera is known for its zooming capacity, but this is still astonishing.
VICE also found that 29 of the 30 photos that currently illustrate FlexPro's menu options are either stock photos or were pulled from other websites.
Imagine a startup with $12 billion of revenue, 125%+ YoY revenue growth (two years in a row), and Apple-esque gross margins (30-50%). Without knowing anything else about the business, what would you value it at? $50 billion? $100 billion? More?That's Apple's AirPods business.
From "BoJack Horseman" and "Succession" to "The New Pope" and "Schitt's Creek," we can't help but hold out hope that TV will have an amazing year in 2020. Here are the 50 shows we're most excited to see.
Poor Liam Livingstone. The English cricketer did help the Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades, but it came at the cost of two cricket balls directly to his, well, balls.
Thousand-pound bucking bulls? "Just put me on one!" says Najiah Knight — all 4-foot-10 and 70 pounds of her.
Sonos has sued Google for infringing on patents related to its smart speakers, claiming Google misappropriated the tech in its products.
Craig Turner creates a very effective method to keeping the neighborhood cats from snacking on baby birds.
Red skies, brown smoke, and scorched earth have become the new normal in Australia, as the country faces one of the biggest climate catastrophes it's ever seen.
Police dogs may be inclined to react however they think officers want them to, which could effectively facilitate undue searches or arrests. And unlike the human officers that deploy them, dogs can never be cross-examined about their decisions or motivations.
Winter, a freelance software programmer, has visited 15,000 Starbucks in 55 different countries over the last 22 years and he's as passionate as ever.
Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are trying to step in, but the misinformation permeates.
Life is just a shock to the system. It turns out that the man I have spent 50 years believing to be my father is not my father.
Utqiagvik, Alaska is the northernmost city in the United States and requires planes to ship in foods that the lower 48 take for granted.
Your pet clearly ages faster than you do, but new research is giving us a much clearer idea of just how old your dog really might be.
The company that controls 7-Eleven terminated Mitoshi Matsumoto's franchise last week after he decided to close his store on New Year's Day, and it has stopped supplying him. It was the latest battle between Matsumoto and one of Japan's best-known companies over harsh working conditions in the Japanese convenience store industry.
US News and World Report ranked the keto diet near-last for the third year in a row, and other outlets have begun to question it, too. Will we finally get over keto this year?