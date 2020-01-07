Recommended

ANYBODY HOME?

theatlantic.com

Kennecott's massive structures sat deserted for decades, until the Alaskan tourism market developed, and the site was declared a National Historic Landmark, much of it later acquired by the National Park Service. Some preservation work has been undertaken, but a few of the buildings are being allowed to continue their "slide into oblivion."

COURTING DISASTER

thecut.com

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein finally faces his day in court, after 100 allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment. But as his accusers know best, there might not be a Hollywood ending.

LOSING THE SCENT

gizmodo.com

Police dogs may be inclined to react however they think officers want them to, which could effectively facilitate undue searches or arrests. And unlike the human officers that deploy them, dogs can never be cross-examined about their decisions or motivations.